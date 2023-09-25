Furlong, Elizabeth “Betty”

Our wonderful and caring mother has been called to visit family and friends in heaven. Elizabeth “Betty” Furlong (Rumig, née Walter) passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the age of 96 years with family by her side. She was born in Mildmay on April 4, 1927 and was tested through her life as she lived through the Great Depression and the struggles of being of German heritage during WWII. Mom married Albert Rumig in 1946. As a couple, they had four children: Jane Graff (Allan) of Elmira, Kathie Miller of Waterloo, Peggy Sheardown (deceased February, 2021), and Michael Rumig (Lori) of Hepworth. When Mom was 32, her husband Albert died in a tragic car accident. The day of the accident the family was tearing down the old farm house to build a new home. Mom was left to raise four children under the age of 12, operate the farm located near Dorking, and build the new house. With tremendous courage and the help of family and the communities of Hesson and Dorking, she managed to keep her life moving forward. In 1961, she married Tony Furlong and they welcomed Jerry Furlong (Ruby) of Wellesley, and Christine Furlong of Elmira to the blended family. Tony predeceased her in August, 2013. Mom was lovingly cared for at home by her daughter Christine for more than five years, including through the pandemic. Mom was always interested in everything her six children, 13 grandchildren, including three sets of twins, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild were doing. She always had big smiles when family visited including any family pets. She was a talented seamstress making most of her children’s and her own clothes, knitting hats, mitts and sweaters, crocheting afghans and making beautiful quilts. She was a great cook and baker. She always made sure that her children had everything they needed with the most important being lots of love. Mom was also predeceased by her parents Bernard and Ottillia Walter (née Imhof), and her sister Anne O’Grady (Clare). She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Marcella Furlong and Ann Campbell. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira with reception to follow. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s RC Cemetery, Hesson. We will miss you Mom. Keep watching over us from above. A heartfelt thank you to Rosemary McCormick and nurse Jane from Team Two for their tender care and compassion during Mom’s final days. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Freeport Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

