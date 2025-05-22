Hot Off the Press
As baseball season winds down, Blake Jacklin set to work for NCAA
Paddlers account for almost half of boating deaths, police report
Region says it’s got 70% of Wilmot industrial site, but details remain elusive
Martin, Clifford
Can Ukraine survive Trump?
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Mayo Clinic Q&A
How to diagnose and support someone with post-traumatic stress disorder
Observer Staff
Last updated on May 22, 25
Posted on May 22, 25
3 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/how-to-diagnose-and-support-someone-with-post-traumatic-stress-disorder/
Post In:
Mayo Clinic Q&A
Wellness
Columns
Steve Kannon
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Steve Kannon
Jun 27, 24
Opposition grows to region’s secretive land grab
Steve Kannon
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Can Ukraine survive Trump?
Gwynne Dyer
May 22, 25
India and Israel on parallel tracks
Gwynne Dyer
May 15, 25
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
MPPs want food belt to protect farmland
Owen Roberts
May 22, 25
One farmer’s voice can move the needle
Owen Roberts
May 15, 25
READ MORE
Steve Galea
The rough-and-tumble world of camping
Steve Galea
May 22, 25
Tying your own flies is a risky business
Steve Galea
May 15, 25
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA