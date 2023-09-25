McDougall, Amy (Linseman)

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 45 years. Best friend and soulmate of Tim McDougall for almost 24 years. Proud mother of Kayla, Will and Anna McDougall. Cherished daughter of David and Cathy Linseman and daughter-in-law of Carol McDougall. Beloved sister of Beth (Ian Duncan) Linseman, and auntie of Ella and Mia. Predeceased by her father-inlaw Bill McDougall. Amy had a servant’s heart. She served her family, community, and church with kindness, compassion and grace. She was passionate about dogs. At Amy’s request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Calvary United Church, 48 Hawkesville Rd., St. Jacobs. Special thanks to the staff at Barnswallow place for their loving care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services, or Lost Boys Hope - Animal Rescue would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

