Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
2023: Observer Year in Review
Most eye floaters caused by age-related changes
Local agencies grappling with projected increase in senior population
Firm uses federal funding to boost greening initiatives
Shopping local is key to keeping a vibrant downtown core
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Gwynne Dyer
2024: the year it got (really) hot
Gwynne Dyer
Last updated on Jan 04, 24
Posted on Jan 04, 24
3 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/2024-the-year-it-got-really-hot/
Post In:
Gwynne Dyer
Columns
Steve Kannon
Our attachment to celebrities includes real grief when they pass
Steve Kannon
Jan 04, 24
Christmas makes winter more bearable, but it’s over too soon
Steve Kannon
Dec 21, 23
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
2024: the year it got (really) hot
Gwynne Dyer
Jan 04, 24
Burma on the brink
Gwynne Dyer
Dec 28, 23
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Signatures can net bigger food and beverage bucks
Owen Roberts
Jan 04, 24
Don’t pave that field, it’s gold for Ontario
Owen Roberts
Dec 28, 23
READ MORE
Steve Galea
If the chew fits
Steve Galea
Jan 04, 24
How to choose a Christmas tree
Steve Galea
Dec 21, 23
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA