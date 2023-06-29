A home where the buffalo roam

Bison farm near Elmira is part of a growth industry, though owners note it’s not the same as a cattle operation

A herd of North America’s largest land mammals, normally seen in the wide open spaces in Alberta or the Yukon, live down the road from Elmira. And apparently, they like the rain.

Black Powder Bison Company is home to a local herd of Plains Bison, the heaviest land mammals in North America. An adult male can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

Jeremy Bowman and Jay Woytaz started the company in 2017 with six female bison. Today, they have a herd of 30 on their farm between Elmira and Elora.

A scroll through the company’s Instagram page shows the large animals have some spunk. One recent post shows Twelve Gauge, a star of the farm’s herd, shaking off rain like a dog, then happily trotting away, doing laps around the field and whipping up his fellow bison into a fun run.

“Bison themselves are very intriguing animals. Powerful yet peaceful,” said Jay Woytaz, one of the owners of the company.

But why start a bison farm in the first place?

Woytaz said he and Bowman were working together in another industry when they decided to start their bison farm. While Bowman had access to the land and experience working with livestock, Woytaz had accounting and marketing knowledge.

“After touring some bison farms, [we] learned that there is growing demand and decreasing supply of fully grass-fed and finished bison, and the community was very supportive of [us] starting a bison operation,” he said.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 1,898 farms reporting 195,728 ranched bison in the country in 2006, and 989 farms reporting 149,539 bison in 2021.

“With limited acres to work with, bison turned out to be the perfect animal to add to the farm. Although the initial investment is substantial, the day-to-day tasks of managing the herd are fairly limited,” Woytaz said.

He says there are differences between farming bison and cattle.

“Unlike cattle, bison are quite passive and do not require daily attention. They simply roam the pastures feeding on quality grass and hay. They do not require a barn or any other shelter. Whether plus-30 or minus-30 [degrees] Celsius, bison can thrive.”

However, they do have some specialty needs, particularly fencing.

“Bison can easily jump six feet high,” he said. “Keeping them content in the pastures avoids them trying to escape, but a well-built fence is a necessity. Also, unlike cattle, you can’t simply walk up to a bison to give it a head scratch. They are wild animals and although they can become familiar with you, you always have to respect their space and keep your head on a swivel.”

While Ontario was never home to herds of wild bison, the animals can now be seen grazing in areas across the province, from locales such as Cochrane in the north to Sarnia in the south. According to the Canadian Bison Association, there were 52 farms reporting bison in Ontario in 2021, up from 46 in 1996, with an average herd size of 57.

