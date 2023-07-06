A stroke of genius to shoo that fly

It’s not uncommon for humans to complain about biting insects during the summer months. But if the truth were to be told, we have it much easier than deer or horses. After all, they both have a biting insect named after them.

I thought about this the other day when a trio of deer showed up on my lawn, which would not have been such a bad thing, had they not also brought along their entourage of deer flies – many of which decided to see how fast and accurately a man could slap himself.

Horses do not have it any easier than deer. They have their own fly too – the horse fly.

If you think about it, the only safe part of a deer or horse, when it comes to their flies, is the area around their tails, which act as little fly swatters. But every unprotected part of them is fair game.

So, what can we learn from this?

A tail is an important thing, for one. Without a tail, deer flies would have totally free reign over deer and horse flies would be an even bigger pest to horses.

This finally explains men with ponytails to me. But it also got me thinking that someone ought to be making baseball caps with artificial horse tails attached to the back. My theory is that deer and horse flies would see the tail and decide that it would be best not to try to bite a person in the area that the tail could protect – which basically rules out being bit in the back.

My research shows that the average horse tail is 18 inches long. Therefore, if you hung one off the back of your ball cap, one off of the back of each shoulder, and attached one to the back of your belt, you would probably deter a lot of deer flies from ever considering landing on these places. This would also probably deter a lot of construction workers from catcalling as you walked away.

Of course, the tails would not be overly effective unless they swished every few minutes to shoo prospective flies from landing on you. We could make this happen by attaching them to cordless electric fan motors. Alternately, you could just stop every now and again to shake your head and butt to get those tails moving. (Which might actually induce catcalling.)

The only downside to all this is that you would have to be careful when walking around stud stallions – but don’t worry, any horse-tail garment I made would have a caution written clearly on the label.

I’m bringing this idea to you because as a reader of this column you presumably understand true genius since you are confronted with it every week. My partner Jenn, on the other hand, who often uses the phrase, “Way to be Einstein!” on me, is now so used to my genius that she just ignores it completely. But when I did show her a conceptual drawing of my horse tail fly deterring hat, using a hair extension that I bought online (don’t ask), Jenn just suggested that I should put one on the front of my hat too.

Her logic was flawless.

She said it would then be a perfect simulation of a horse’s ass.

