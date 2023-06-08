AI will be disruptive, the question is who will deal with the fallout?

with artificial intelligence (AI), the genie is out of the bottle. We’re going to be stuck with the fallout – some of it unforeseen benefits, others as-yet-unimagined horrors – come what may.

Questions about controlling AI’s evolution are largely moot, given that we’re now in a global race to see who can make the best ongoing improvements … and put the technology to the worst uses, from cybercrimes to weapons of mass destruction and terrorism.

We’re on a one-way trip to destinations unknown.

While predictions today about AI’s specific impacts in the future are unlikely to be at all realistic, we can be certain disruptions lie ahead. While the numbers vary, study after study shows jobs will be lost and others will be created. Going back to the start of the industrial revolution, past technological leaps have ended up creating more jobs than they’ve eliminated, though there’s always been winners and losers. Now, we’re not sure if that trend will continue given the sheer scale of the upheaval.

Whole ranges of jobs, many of them the professional and white-collar kind, will be eliminated. Those not blotted out will be altered to varying degrees. Those workers will require assistance – from financial supports to retraining – in the aftermath. Just who pays for that is perhaps the most pressing question.

For years now, government has been expected to bear the brunt of such costs. When industries sent jobs overseas and/or automated, say, manufacturing plants, there was at best some token supports from the companies making such decisions. By and large, the government was deemed responsible for dealing with the fallout.

In the event AI and, down the road, advanced robotics, eliminate workers on a massive scale, there’s simply no way government supports will be enough. Given what we know already, governments will have to begin putting in place legislation – including tax policy – that ensures corporations don’t simply pocket the increased profits, leaving governments to clean up the mess. Not, of course, that we’re unaccustomed to the longstanding practice of privatized profits and socialized costs.

A Goldman Sachs report earlier this spring predicted AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. At least a quarter of work tasks in North America and Europe could be replaced by the technology. Some new jobs will almost certainly evolve, but perhaps not enough to offset those lost.

Many of those working today could find themselves forced into lower-paying jobs, perhaps the kind of service work that can’t just yet be replaced by AI, the likes of work in the hospitality sector, for instance.

The report also notes AI could eventually increase the total annual value of goods and services produced globally by seven per cent. The worsening state of financial inequality makes it a safe bet that massive windfall won’t be shared by workers, especially those displaced by AI. Unless, of course, governments move now to ensure that those profiting by the changes pay for the impact of those changes.

Such risks were addressed by Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the IMF, in an interview last week with the Financial Times.

“We need governments, we need institutions and we need policymakers to move quickly on all fronts, in terms of regulation, but also in terms of preparing for probably substantial disruptions in labour markets,” she said.

Gopinath said automation in manufacturing over past decades served as a cautionary tale, after economists incorrectly predicted large numbers of workers laid off from car production lines would find better opportunities in other industries.

“The lesson we have learned is that it was a very bad assumption to make,” she said. “It was important for countries to actually ensure that the people . . . left behind were actually being matched with productive work.”

Such concerns only amplify a growing debate over inequality, wealth gaps and who benefits from productivity gains. We’ve been going in the wrong direction for decades, and current policies mean things will only get worse at a faster clip.

Much of the discussion about mitigating the downside revolves on some form of universal basic income that would at a minimum keep people afloat. That grows increasingly important as automation moves beyond replacing manual labour to pretty much every facet of employment, including professionals such as doctors, lawyers and accountants, groups at increasing risk from generative AI.

We’re already living in a time of flux. Increasingly, good-paying jobs have disappeared, replaced by crappy service jobs. Well, in part. Fact is, across Canada and the US, there are fewer real jobs even as the population increases. Where the labour hasn’t been sent offshore, high immigration levels – legal or otherwise – have been used to drive down wages and to provide fodder for our consumer society, one financed by debt that has reached record levels.

Increasingly, those service jobs – crappy and even those that aren’t – that are hyped by those eager to hide the truth from us are at risk through automation. Machines have already displaced many workers, but even jobs in the hospitality industry – waiters, hotel workers, retail clerks – seem destined to be replaced in the shift to automation and robotics.

New stories about self-driving cars and trucks are increasingly commonplace – if more than a little premature – with the corollary that job losses are likely to follow for people currently making a living behind the wheel … and the millions of others in service jobs that cater to such people (restaurants and motels along well-travelled routes, for example).

Driverless technology already exists today, destined to displace jobs such as truckers, cabbies and couriers. Driverless buses and trains will eliminate the need for transit workers, many of them an increasing burden on governments and taxpayers.

Automated transportation, from cars to airplanes, is safer, more efficient and much less costly to operate – computers don’t fall asleep, take bathroom breaks, drink on the job or a host of other human foibles. For all those reasons, driverless is the future of transportation.

This isn’t science fiction anymore. It’s here, and the technology’s spread is inevitable. The same transformation will migrate to many fields. Not just McJobs, but into accounting, medicine, teaching and a host of other jobs that now pay well, and are typically considered safe.

Dealing with the economic fallout cannot be left to governments alone. The burden must fall largely to those who’ll profit most.

