Another ill-considered attempt to revive amalgamation in Waterloo Region

Having in March hosted a virtual town hall meeting to resurrect the concept of amalgamating Waterloo Region into one municipality, regional Coun. Rob Deutschmann looked for an even bigger boost via a press conference last week. There he was joined by five other regional councillors apparently under the same impression single-tier government is a good idea.

Amalgamation has been a non-starter for years. Whether protecting their turfs or fighting off the loss of independence, critics have been right to dismiss a concept whereby the seven existing municipalities in Waterloo Region would be wiped out in favour of one.

The case for consolidating seven municipal governments into one über-government at the region is as weak today as it was during the height of the Harris Tories’ ill-fated amalgamation frenzy. Removing direct local representation for a gamble on reduced costs hasn’t paid off, and never will. Moreover, people have ties to their communities, and like to have direct access to their municipal politicians, who have the largest impact on their day-to-day lives.

In the townships, the loss of direct say over planning and other issues is too big a price to pay. An amalgamated region would see precious little rural representation at the table. As it now stands, Woolwich and Wellesley each have just one place on regional council, which doesn’t amount to much. But each remains autonomous for the most part, able to control its future at the local council level – in the absence of that structure, the priorities of the cities could quickly overwhelm each of the four rural townships.

The smallest municipalities must retain the right to say “no” when it comes to incursions from the city. The fate of the development lands in Breslau, for instance, is in much better hands at Woolwich council than it would be if the cities were calling the shots – just look at the poor development legacy visited on the residents of Kitchener and Waterloo.

Studies of Ontario municipalities amalgamated when that was in vogue with the Harris government show cost-savings to be non-existent. There may be benefits, but they’re not financial. And years afterwards, few people are doing cartwheels over the moves.

Business groups are often the ones pushing for amalgamations, typically emphasizing the savings mantra. Depending on the political climate, they’re joined by people who like the idea of sending politicians packing – the appeal of fewer councillors. Again, nice idea in theory, but the savings are miniscule – one-half of one per cent of the total budget goes to council administration.

While there can be a bit of initial cost savings by casting off duplicate senior staff members, it doesn’t take long before most of the money to be eaten up by the middle managers who are added to help administer a larger population and the services offered to them.

The legacy of amalgamation was summed up in a study by Western University political scientist Timothy Cobban, who looked at data over a 30-year period: 15 before the amalgamation decision, and 15 after.

“The conclusion is very strong: amalgamation didn’t reduce the size of municipal government,” says Cobban.

Between 1981 and 1996, municipal governments in the province grew by a total of 23.9 per cent, adding another 39,191 positions. From 1996 to 2011, overall growth was 38.8 per cent, representing 104,200 jobs.

That adds up to some 270,000 people on municipal payrolls today versus 160,000 in 1995. And the cost? $750 million in 2011 compared to less than $200 million in 1981.

The growth in spending and the size of the workforce outstrips population growth.

Some of it can be explained, however, by the downloading of programs that also came with the Harris years, forcing municipalities to take on new services, Cobban says. Some, but not all. Nor does that explain any reversals when the Liberal government began uploading some costs – the regional government, for instance, simply spends the money elsewhere, most notably on wages, rather than reducing staff and passing the savings on to residents. In such cases, local taxpayers get no relief, but also have to pay more in provincial taxes to cover the still-present costs.

That report, as with others before it, paints a clear picture of what amalgamation – the topic that refuses to die here – would really mean: more bureaucracy, less cash in our pockets and another assault on democracy, representative government and accountability.

The only way the province’s latest stab at municipal reform is worthwhile is if it reverses the long-term trend: Don’t bicker over who does what. Rather, look at what existing services can be eliminated in order to reduce the kind of government bloat recorded by Cobban and others. Scaling back total government spending in the region by, say, 10 per cent would provide a good starting point. Concentrate on the essentials – needs, not wants.

With services such as firefighting and policing, municipalities are stuck with an arbitration system that works against the public interest, doesn’t factor in a municipality’s financial situation and provides zero accountability.

For real progress, the province would have to sweep away the system, along with agencies such as the fire marshal, which creates regulations that appear arbitrary – not-evidenced based – with the sole intent of making work within the industry itself. In the cities, replacing the current fire services with something scaled back to reflect the decreasing number of fires makes sense. Perhaps something more in line with the paid-on-call version used in the townships.

Of course, we’re hearing nothing of the sort from Ford.

There’s simply no political will to do what’s right. Fiscal irresponsibility abounds. That was true during the amalgamation frenzy, when ersatz leaders failed to strongly enforce cuts in the number of jobs in their offices by getting rid of redundant positions, and it’s true today, as we saw in this year’s wave of indefensible budget hikes.

We’ve also see countless examples of poor decision-making and spending proposals that were fiascos. Keep that in mind when a group of politicians say amalgamation is not only a good idea, but that Waterloo Region will be the exception in a string of failures.

