Bad policies don’t work, but politicians continue to push the status quo

In writing this week about a recent trip to Amsterdam, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin set out to compare quality-of-life issues in the Netherlands in comparison to the situation in the United States.

Side-by-side comparators are not pretty.

“In the Netherlands there are about 27 gun homicides a year. Not 27 per 100,000. Total. In the United States, the Pew Research Center reports, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in 2021. (The U.S. population is about 20 times that of the Netherlands; U.S. gun homicides are more than 1,777 times the number in the Netherlands.)”

She goes on to contrast issues such as gun control and incarceration rates. Again, the US fares poorly.

“We are very good at feeding a criminal justice system; we’re not so adept at eliminating crime. Regardless of what societal differences exist between the United States and the Netherlands, different criminal justice policies very likely could allow us to spend less money, lower incarceration rates, reduce the human and opportunity costs, and increase personal safety,” writes Rubin.

“We could do it differently. We simply don’t want to.”

In other words, officials are fine with the status quo, no matter how much misery could be averted with the use of better policies.

So it is with our society’s fixation on growth – see pretty much everything coming out of Doug Ford’s mouth. That got me thinking about The Growth Delusion: Wealth, Poverty, and the Well-Being of Nations, David Pilling’s excellent 2018 book.

In the book, Pilling takes a hard look at the problems with economics and GDP as measures of progress. He argues that our obsession with growth has become an unhelpful delusion, leading us to make decisions based on false assumptions and bad information.

Pilling points out that economic growth does not necessarily mean greater well-being for individuals or society as a whole. He argues that GDP is an inadequate measure of human progress because it fails to account for many aspects of life, such as leisure time, happiness, health, education and inequality.

In addition, he notes that economic growth can lead to environmental degradation and increased consumption of resources beyond what is sustainable. The author also examines the problem of “growth fetishism” – the tendency to prioritize economic growth over other important goals such as reducing poverty or addressing climate change. This can lead to policies that are detrimental in the long run but which appear beneficial in the short term because they result in higher GDP figures.

For example, governments may pursue policies designed to boost economic growth even if they come at the expense of public health or environmental protection. Pilling also critiques neoliberalism – the belief that markets should be allowed to operate freely without government interference – arguing that it has failed to deliver on its promises and has instead resulted in increasing inequality and social instability.

“Growth fetishism has led us into a cul-de-sac where we are constantly trying to increase GDP while ignoring the consequences for people’s lives or the environment. We have become so obsessed with growth that we are blind to its costs,” he writes, arguing we need a new approach based on sustainability and shared prosperity rather than perpetual growth if we want real improvements in people’s lives rather than just empty promises about future prosperity driven by unsustainable levels of consumption and production.

“Defenders of GDP say it was never meant to reflect well-being. To criticise it for failing to capture everything important in life is like blaming a tape measure for not telling us about a person’s weight or personality. That would be a valid rejoinder if the economy were just another concept, one of many we used to judge how we are doing as societies. But economic growth has become a fetish, a proxy for everything we are supposed to care about and an altar on which we are prepared to sacrifice all. In pursuit of growth, we are told, we may have to work longer hours, slash public services, accept greater inequality, give up our privacy, and let ‘wealth-creating’ bankers have free rein. If environmentalists are right, the pursuit of growth without end could even threaten the very existence of humanity, ransacking our biodiversity and driving us to unsustainable levels of consumption and CO2 emission that wreck the very planet on which our wealth depends. Only in economics is endless expansion seen as a virtue. In biology it is called cancer.”

Still, politicians insisting on touting numbers, fudging with statistics in an effort to convince us to re-elect them. That’s the sole purpose. They get agitated when we refuse to believe them when they say things are getting better.

The principal dataset relayed to us involves the gross domestic product (GDP), along with skewed unemployment figures. GDP measures economic activity, regardless of consequence or benefit. No one would argue this spring’s wildfires, for instance, are a good thing, yet the economic activity generated to repair the damage counts towards an increase in GDP. Politicians, bureaucrats and others who support the status quo promote that as a good indicator of growth and progress.

Many of the problems plaguing the planet – most of them the result of our success as a species and our failures as human beings – could be lessened by focusing on a degrowth mantra.

Our long fixation on growth now threatens the physical world – even just our numbers threaten flora and fauna with reckless abandon, let alone the myriad activities changing the very environment we all share – and the societies we’ve created over many, many generations.

The obsession with growth, however, has been around long enough that no one alive remembers otherwise, though the effects have certainly grown worse if you’ve been around a while.

Today, the entire system of government and the economy are both predicated on growth. None of our politicians at any level is talking about reversing that trend, even though constant growth is by definition impossible. Life on a finite planet makes that clear.

The environmental impact of human activity is the clearest indicator of where growth is a problem. We use up nonrenewable resources and we spew pollutants into the air, water and soil. That can’t go on forever.

We could change things for the better, but as Rubin notes of guns and violence in the US, we simply don’t want to.

