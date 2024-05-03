The Observer
Barn levelled in early morning blaze on Three Bridges Road

Firefighters from four Woolwich stations – Conestogo, Elmira, Floradale and St. Jacobs – responded just before 9 a.m. Friday morning to a fully involved blaze at a farm on Allemang Place, near Three Bridges Road.

The structure, which Woolwich Fire Department deputy chief Craig Eveson estimated measured about 1,800 square feet, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was brought under control later in the morning, with the wind and light rain favourable to the effort, he said. Crews remained on scene looking for hot spots as excavators sorted through the debris.

No injuries were reported, but the barn was levelled, with some livestock lost. The cause and extent of the damage are still being determined.

 

