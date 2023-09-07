Big Footing around

The other day I was out in the woods with a friend when I saw a fresh footprint in the mud.

“Look there,” I said. “It’s another Bigfoot track.”

My friend, being the skeptic he is, immediately noted that it looked more like a crisp, size 10 print that seemed to be made by a Reebok product.

“Yes, and that product was clearly worn by a pre-teen Bigfoot, otherwise known as a Midfoot” I replied knowingly, while tapping my temple for emphasis.

As our area’s only Bigfoot hunter, I felt fairly confident in pronouncing that.

It turned out I was right too.

Fifty steps later, we ran into a suspicious young man, who was wearing the very same shoes that belonged to that young Bigfoot. Oh sure, he didn’t admit to it when I pressed him on the issue. Then again, neither would you if you had just swarmed an adolescent Bigfoot and stole his new shoes.

Behaviour like this, by the way, is why they continue to make themselves scarce in our area.

This and other important Bigfooty facts are what separate the good Bigfoot hunters from the bad ones.

As noted earlier, Bigfoot hunting or Sasquatching, as we old pros call it, is rarely practiced around here. Some people say it’s because wearing a tinfoil hat in the summer and early fall is not all that comfortable. But that’s a flagrant and inaccurate stereotype – my hat actually reflects the sun’s rays and keeps me cool.

I have a lot of motives for being a Sasquatch chaser, not the least of which is that it is a profession that is far more respected than humour writing.

The main reason, however, is because I need to justify my early season grouse hunting to Jenn. You see, over the years, she has figured out that the odds of me bringing home an early season Bigfoot are far greater than bringing home an early season grouse.

This is primarily because, in the early season, the ground cover and tree foliage is still thick, which makes our local grouse hard to see.

Bigfoot and early season grouse hunting are similar in other respects too. For instance, there are people who have claimed to catch glimpses of grouse moving quickly through the foliage – though honestly I find that hard to believe. There are also plenty of unsubstantiated images and videos of those elusive wild beings flying through the September uplands in places just like ours. Some people, myself included, have even heard early season grouse take off. I swear to God.

I know some grouse hunters would rather just chase grouse and avoid Bigfoots altogether. It takes all kinds, I guess.

But, if you tell people you are also hunting for Bigfoots, no one will ever again approach you and ask you if you got one, which is the main question most early season grouse hunters try their best to avoid.

So, if you see me carrying a 20 gauge over-and-under shotgun and running a springer spaniel later this month, just be aware. I am probably hot on the trail of a Bigfoot and you are probably near my favourite Bigfoot cover, and there are no grouse – I repeat, no grouse – there.

There will probably be lots of Bigfoots though. Good luck seeing them too.

