Bureaucratic bloat in Ottawa a symptom of misplaced priorities

Any call from the corporate elite for cuts to red tape and deregulation should always been taken with a huge grain of salt. The goal is to increase profits, not the betterment of society.

That’s not to say that every regulation is a good one or that red tape shouldn’t be eliminated in every case – just ask most small business owners.

When Frank Stronach, the founder of Magna International Inc., one of Canada’s largest global companies, talks about such things, there’s reason to be wary. That doesn’t mean he’s wrong about everything, especially when it comes to addressing bureaucratic bloat.

Writing this week in the National Post, Stronach notes that the federal bureaucracy has grown by 36 per cent in the past decade, to 357,000 from 263,000. There were 20,000 new federal workers in just the last year.

“More bureaucracy means more taxes that Canadian taxpayers and businesses have to shell out to pay for the costs associated with maintaining our mammoth bureaucracy. That alone is a strong argument for why we need to get a grip on the out-of-control growth of Canadian government,” he argues.

“Simply put, bureaucracy poses one of the greatest dangers to our society. Bureaucracy is like a cancer. If left unchecked, it will grow and spread, eventually eroding the economic health of the nation.”

It’s a sentiment that applies to all governments, not just the one in Ottawa.

Even as taxes and spending are out of control, there’s a shortage of funding for tangible, necessary expenditures – think infrastructure, which takes a back seat to salaries and increasing the often unnecessary bureaucracy.

Hundreds of billions will be needed to repair and replace crumbling water systems, bridges, electrical grids and a host of other hard services we take for granted. That means more of our tax dollars will have to be directed that way at a time when an aging population will be demanding ever-more health-care and related services. Tough decisions are coming, the kind we’ll have to keep in mind while reviewing both spending and tax policy. We’re going to need more, not less money. Some programs will have to go. New spending plans may have to be scrapped. Infrastructure will have to be paid for largely within current budgets, meaning cuts on the operating side, mostly to wages and staff numbers.

Right now, however, public sector jobs are like winning the lottery, with those on the ever-growing “sunshine list” joining the top five per cent of wage earners even as real wages in the private sector stagnate or drop.

Add in another potential monster in the form of unfunded pension liabilities and you’ve the recipe for public discontent and a growing backlash.

The restraint advocated by some – the idea of reeling in spending is occasionally given lip service by governments, particularly at election time, but soon abandoned – finds a receptive audience: most of us have no problem seeing government workers as overpaid and underworked. Fair or not, that’s the perception. And it’s what politicians such as Doug Ford are counting on to keep the public onside in any future battles.

This is not simply a tirade against government workers. We want services, so we need people to provide them. Those people should be paid a decent living wage. The trick will be to decide what services we really need – hint, fewer than we’re spending money on right now – and what constitutes “decent.”

Even those who support the bureaucracy unconditionally should take heed of the new economic climate, however. Failure to change the public’s perception about how government is run will undermine the legitimacy of the entire system. That in turn paves the way for the election of politicians eager to make Mike Harris look like Bob Rae.

That is the real risk. While public sector unions say we should be working to bring up wages in the private sector rather than controlling runaway costs, that doesn’t work in the real world. Yes, there is much inequity and globalization and unfettered speculation on the part of the financial industry wear much of the blame, aided by governments of all stripes. But the reality of our economic situation isn’t going to change in the short-term, certainly not fast enough to counter the growing burden of government spending.

Governments are essential. Many of the services are ones we can’t do without (the ones we can should go, however). But when it comes to wages, we have to realize that every dollar taken from the productive economy has an economic consequence. Simply paying government employees more improves service not one iota, but removes more money from everyone else’s pocket, making them that much poorer.

In contrast, every dollar removed from wages and salaries is a dollar that could channelled into more tangible government spending with lasting benefits, from mundane underground infrastructure to enduring improvements to our natural and built environments.

There was a certain excitement and optimism that surrounded the civic building boom at the time of Canada’s centennial. Much of what was built then is in decline, prompting today’s talk of infrastructure deficits and renewal. That we need to do. And there’s an opportunity to tackle more such projects, teaching a new generation about what we can do collectively through our governments.

Simply pouring more money into raises for government employees does nothing useful, serving instead to fuel the arguments of those who would strip away the collective good for their own ends.

“Clearly, something needs to be done. I’ve suggested for quite some time now that we should reduce government overhead by five per cent per year over a 10-year period,” writes Stronach.

“In the meantime, however, we need to take more urgent action. We should implement an immediate freeze on all hiring in the civil service, and we should enact a policy that whenever a civil servant retires, the job will remain permanently vacant.”

In advocating such restraint, Stronach is not wrong.

