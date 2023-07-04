It was a beautiful day for the Canada Day events in Maryhill hosted by the Maryhill Historical Society and a great day for people to stop in to say hello, enjoy some food, visit, enjoy the music and take time to sign the guest book.

Activities began at 11 a.m. with Historical Society president Linda Kennedy welcoming the many people. Frank Rider gave the history of the Canada Flag and everyone joined in the singing of “Oh Canada” along with “God Save the King”.

We were pleased to have MP. Tim Lewis and MPP. Mike Harris Jr. give greetings and they also commented on our great land of Canada. Unfortunately Ward 3 Woolwich Township Councillors and Maryhill residents Bonnie Bryant nor Kayla Grant attended.

Thank you to the Maryhill Knights of Columbus for supplying the hamburgers and hot dogs and the trimmings. There was also lots of bottled cold water and different varieties of pop. The cookies were purchased from Tiny Home Takeout in Kitchener. Thank you also to “Maryhill Maple” owner Tyler & Gerda Griffin who donated the maple leaf shaped candies.

Music was supplied by Frank Rider, Bill Zinger and Pete Zettle formerly part of the “Maryhill Heritage Band”. It was wonderful hearing them all playing again with the visitors singing and clapping along to the songs. There was also several tables with antiques on display and a craft table for the children. People could take the time to visit inside the Edward Halter Home which for the first time held a used book table.

Frank Rider, Bill Zinger & Pete Zettle supplying the entertainment.

