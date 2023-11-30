Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Firm withdraws bid to spread sewage on Breslau-area farm property
Wellesley rejects boundary expansion proposed by now-revoked provincial plan
New study shows merits of rotational grazing
Paradise Lions to illuminate Tree of Light on Saturday
App uses crowd-sourcing to rate accessibility
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Owen Roberts
Canada wins latest dairy battle but war lingers
Owen Roberts
Last updated on Nov 30, 23
Posted on Nov 30, 23
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/canada-wins-latest-dairy-battle-but-war-lingers/
Post In:
Owen Roberts
Columns
Steve Kannon
Prime spending time a chance to reflect on the many impacts of debt
Steve Kannon
Nov 30, 23
Without heritage aspect, replacing old bridges is more problematic
Steve Kannon
Nov 23, 23
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Who wins, who loses in Israel-Hamas ceasefire?
Gwynne Dyer
Nov 30, 23
The real space race is all about Musk
Gwynne Dyer
Nov 23, 23
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Canada wins latest dairy battle but war lingers
Owen Roberts
Nov 30, 23
A fresh approach to attract new farmers
Owen Roberts
Nov 16, 23
READ MORE
Steve Galea
You say you want an evolution?
Steve Galea
Nov 30, 23
It’s that eye-catching plumage time of year
Steve Galea
Nov 23, 23
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA