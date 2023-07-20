Canadians struggle with retirement as governments do little to help

Tales of labour shortages are more than a little overblown – there is a disconnect between what some employers offer and the demands of workers – but there’s no doubt that demand is keeping some people working past retirement age.

While some people relish the opportunity to stay on the job, older workers often stay on due to necessity, not choice. That’s because retirement seems increasingly elusive for many Canadians. Well, those employed in the productive part of the economy, as government workers typically fare much better than the rest.

(The large and growing gap between public and private sector pensions is arguably the most striking feature of Canada’s retirement system. Defined-benefit pensions – or DB pension plans – the most sought-after and valuable workplace pensions, are now found almost exclusively in the public sector. Eighty per cent of public sector workers participate in DB pension plans. Only 10 per cent of private sector workers can make the same claim.)

Studies increasingly show Canadians – many without a company pension, as is the case for most in the private sector – struggling to set aside savings for retirement.

According to a survey by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and Abacus Data, a prolonged period of rising inflation and interest rates has led to another significant downturn in the financial wellbeing of adult Canadians, risking their retirement readiness and security. Findings for the 55-64 age group, in particular, suggest retirement may be an increasingly elusive dream even for older adults who should be the most prepared.

The survey of 2,000 Canadians found almost half (44 per cent) did not set aside money for retirement in the past year, an increase of six percentage points over the previous year. The impact of inflation is clear: cost of daily living remains the top concern (70 per cent), followed by income keeping up with inflation (66 per cent).

That said, Canadians continue to think about their long-term financial picture. Having enough money for retirement is the fourth top concern (59 per cent), with 69 per cent noting they would take a lower salary for any (or better) pension.

“The number of Canadians willing to sacrifice pay for pension has held firm over the five years that we have done this survey, including now, in a year when you might expect immediate financial needs to prevail,” said Ivana Zanardo, head of plan services, HOOPP. “It demonstrates the degree to which Canadians value workplace retirement savings plans, and their willingness to do their part to get one.”

Similar issues were reflected in a new report from Sun Life, which also has an interest in encouraging pension plans.

The company reports cutbacks in retirement savings as Canadians struggle with the rising cost of living. The largest decreases in average contributions were among those in their thirties and forties, which dropped 7 per cent, followed by those in their fifties at five per cent.

The trend was echoed by surveys commissioned by the Canadian Public Pension Leadership Council (CPPLC), which found Canadians’ confidence in their ability to retire on time and debt free declined between 2016 and 2022.

According to survey results, Canadians were 15 per cent less likely in 2022 to express confidence they will retire on time compared to 2016. Respondents expect to work an average of six years longer than they want to and are also 16 per cent less likely to believe they could retire debt free.

“We checked in with Canadians on their feelings about retirement. We see they are less confident about their finances than they were in 2016,” said CPPLC co-chair Derek Dobson. “Many worry they could run out of money during retirement. People have been through the COVID-19 pandemic and cost-of-living increases. The financial stress they are feeling affects workplaces and households throughout Canada.”

Those findings reinforce longstanding calls for increasing contributions to the Canada Pension Plan – the small incremental increase in deductions would largely go unnoticed, but would pay off in spades down the road.

It’s a policy favoured by the public, with surveys showing more than 80 per cent of workers support the idea of higher mandatory contributions. That would be a good thing given that more than three-quarters of private-sector employees don’t have a workplace pension. Most workers have limited savings when it comes to RSPs, for instance – certainly not enough to support themselves in retirement.

In fact, the majority of Canadian workers are concerned they won’t have enough savings to retire, let alone retire comfortably.

More than a third of Canadians say they don’t know when they’ll be able to retire, while some 40 per cent of employers believe their employees are overly optimistic in their assessment of when they will be able to retire.

According to studies by the Conference Board of Canada, concern over inadequate retirement savings has already led a good number of Canadians to delay their retirement, and the situation is not improving.

On the whole, we’re not putting enough money away to secure our future as retirees. That much is abundantly clear, as even a casual look at the topic of pension reform will show you.

For those who have no savings of their own, relying only on government sources, retirement will be a meagre affair. Or simply put off altogether.

The CPP currently provides about 25 per cent of a worker’s average annual earnings – hardly enough for a comfortable retirement. That level has been consistent since the program was introduced five decades ago. Payments for current recipients come partly from invested reserves and partly from contributions from today’s workforce. In order to ensure a more stable system and to provide a decent retirement income, we’ll have to start boosting CPP contributions.

Ideally, that 25 per cent figure would become 70 per cent, the figure most often cited as the level of income needed to preserve our standard of living in retirement.

We’re a long way from that. We’re not overly confident about getting to a comfortable retirement. About half of us, in fact, aren’t even sure CPP will be there for us in our retirement years, a number that’s been increasing since over the years. Changing that impression, and making decisions about something that really matters to a wide spectrum of Canadians, will require some long-term thinking and decision-making in the public interest, not the strong suit of those at the helm.

Of course, politicians also fear a backlash from workers who would see significant increases in CPP contributions as simply another tax grab.

That’s not the case. Unlike employment insurance, CPP is an arm’s length arrangement. Contributions go directly to the plan, and are never part of government’s general revenues. The plan is generally seen as secure, reliable, cost-effective, and well managed. Increasing the mandatory contributions would be a largely painless way to ensure a more comfortable retirement.

