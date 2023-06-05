You couldn’t have asked for a nicer day on Saturday, June 3rd for the Maryhill Knights of Columbus Car and Bike show. This is their 12th year. There was much to see on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre as there was not only many makes and models of cars and trucks but also bikes, farm tractors and army vehicles on display. A total of 175 vehicles were on display.

This year everything was free. There was no general admission for people enjoying the many attractions nor was there a cost for registering a vehicle and each owner received a complimentary lunch voucher.

175 Vehicles on display in Maryhill.

The top three people’s choice vehicles were owned by 1st place Jack Levite for his 1970 Chevy Nova, 2nd place to Charlie Fitton for his 1944 Ford Universal Carrier, Jim Nicol took 3rd place for his 1936 Plymouth P2. Taking 1st place in the Bike category was Randy Anster with his Honda VTX 2007.

There were 59 prizes presented to winners of the raffles throughout the day with gifts supplied by sponsors. Thank you to all these corporate sponsors: Town and Country Fencing, Andesign Kar Rite , Gord Kaster Auto, Ariss Valley Golf Course, Unicorn Truck Wash, Robinson Buick GMC., Dave Rider Garage, Mark Shields Mechanical, Barry Cullen Chev Cadillac, Wellington Motors, Logel’s Auto Parts, Kitchener Home Hardware, Pioneer Pools, Napa Auto Parts, Mercedes Benz, Kitchener Swiss Chalet, Guelph Zehrs, Cambridge Zehrs, Vincent Lawn and Garden, Ariss Fencing, Portugal Auto Body, Kuntz Topsoil Sand and Gravel, BBank Electrical, TMT Inc., Napoli Pizza, Central Auto Supply, Guelph Auto Supply, Johnson and Johnson, Durant Fabrication, Snap-on, Randy Ansty, Trusted Car Care, Jimmy’s Lunch, ATN Mechanical, Houghton Rust Proofing, Captain Jacks, Players Golf, Detweiler Meats, Esta Chocolates, Voisin’s Chrysler, Martin’s Garage, Mel’s Dinner, and Van Del Construction.

Many of the vehicles were local but some came from Goderich, Brantford, Oakville, Paris, Harriston, Mount Forest and Seaforth to name a few places.

Live entertainment during the day was supplied by the “Swan Creek Jammers” there were also draws and a barbecue . Elvis also made an appearance for several songs.