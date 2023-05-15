The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday, May 9thwhich was held in the Rectory dining room at 7:00 p.m.

Word was received that the monetary donation that had been sent to the organization in the Ukraine had been received.

CORRESPONDENCE – Information was received from Euthansia Prevention, C.Y.O., Ray of Hope and K.W. Right to Life.

CARD CONVENOR REPORT Cards sent out were 1 Sympathy, 1 Thinking of You and 1 Get Well card during the month of May.

Information was given on the events that had taken place these past couple of weeks. There were 22 students who made their Confirmation on Wednesday evening April 26th at 7 p.m. Father Peter Meyer was the officiate. First Communion took place at a special Mass on Sunday May 7th at 2 p.m. with 31 young people.

Future events will be Saturday May 27 at 10 a.m.at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre Park for the Right to Life with members from the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and Catholic Women’s League taking part. Sunday, June 11 Corpus Christi will be the procession to the 2 altar houses following the 11 a.m. Mass. This will be the first day that the Historical House will be opened as well.

Sunday, July 16th is the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the Mass will be celebrated at the Monastery at 1:30 p.m. with Bishop Wayne Lobsinger.

NEW BUSINESS

An invitation has been received from St. Teresa’s in Elmira to join them on Monday, June 5th at the Carmel Monastery for Mass.

Both Fran Vegh and Helen Peacock gave brief reports on the highlights of the Diocesan Convention, which next year will be held in Waterloo.

The highlights of the June 13th meeting will be the presentations of pins to 7 new members, 11 ladies receiving 25 year pins and 13 members receiving their 50 year pins. These people will all be receiving special phone call invitations. Families are also invited. Following the presentation of pins and flowers in the church, a social will be held in the Rectory.

We received an update on the upcoming St. Boniface Festival to take place on Sunday June 11th at 1 -3 p.m. It will again be held on the old school grounds. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and they can bring a picnic lunch although BBQ hamburgers will be available. There will be live music, children’s fish pond, games, bake table, horseshoes, and a community ball game. There will be a raffle for a large basket worth $200.00.

Discussion took place regarding Bill 60, the Ford’s government’s hospital privatization bill.

; ;