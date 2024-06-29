PILKINGTON – The futures of four rundown rural bridges located in the southeast corner of Centre Wellington are up in the air.

According to a new report coming to Centre Wellington council on Monday, the township is initiating a study to identify and evaluate "suitable" alternative solutions to address the "deteriorated condition" of three closed bridge crossings: Bridges 7-E, 5-E, and 3-E, located on Third Line, Fourth Line and Sixth Line respectively.

The fourth bridge to be included in the study, 2-WG, remains open on Third Line with a 15-tonne load restriction and is "nearing the end of its service life."

Considering the technical, natural environment, social, cultural and financial criteria of each structure, the study will confirm and document the bridge's existing structural deficiencies while identifying alternative solutions including permanent closure, rehabilitation or replacement.

Bridge 5-E is currently in the township’s 10-year bridge plan for replacement in 2030 at an estimated cost of $1.7 million.

Public Information Centres will be held throughout the process to present study findings and obtain public input.

By: Isabel Buckmaster, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

