Changes in St. Jacobs driving review of noise bylaw

The changing face of downtown St. Jacobs, particularly the hospitality sector, continues to be the driver behind changes to Woolwich’s noise bylaw.

The number of complaints about noise – especially music – rose dramatically during the pandemic as restaurants and other establishments turned to outdoor settings to continue to serve customers. That in turn prompted the township to review a bylaw that had remained largely unchanged for 20 years.

Whereas any kind of amplified music had essentially been verboten, Woolwich proposes to allow acoustic and amplified music from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weeknights and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. A proposal to limit the music to no louder than 45 decibels inside a neighbouring building or 50 decibels outside on a neighbouring property was the issue discussed by councillors meeting May 30.

In a report, township clerk Jeff Smith noted noise complaints rose from 81 pre-pandemic in 2019, to 116 in 2020, 142 in 2021 and 111 last year.

The latest suggestions follow attempts last year to revise the noise bylaw that saw St. Jacobs residents raise concerns not only about the existing noise issues but about the consultation process. Since then, the township has solicited more feedback, with many residents continuing to press for tighter controls on noise, particularly music.

The township is also looking for a more objective way of measuring noise to aid with enforcement, said Smith.

“For the last several years, bylaw enforcement officers have found that the standard of ‘clearly audible’ at the point of reception set by the noise bylaw is both vague and restrictive. For example, anyone in the Township who plays music in their garage or on their deck could be found in violation of the noise bylaw if their music is clearly audible at their neighbour’s property,” he said in his report to council.

“Following the push to allow outdoor patios in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic restrictions, this language became increasingly contentious, especially in 2021 with changing pandemic restrictions. There has also been an increase in complaints since many businesses in St. Jacobs are changing their business model and staying open later.”

In a presentation Tuesday night, St. Jacobs BIA chair Nick Benninger said the businesses need more flexibility, but are open to working with residents to find the right balance.

He pushed for the original proposal of fixing the noise threshold to 55 decibels, in keeping with other communities. The goal is to have a set of definable limits, he said.

“Defined rules is what we want,” said Benninger, noting the nature of business operations has been shifting away from the international tourism model formerly in place in the village to trying to draw people locally and from the region.

He acknowledged the pandemic posed a number of problems, but argued improvements have been made since that time.

Some consideration for the unique nature of St. Jacobs should allow for some leeway, he suggested.

“I think that would be a good compromise,” he said of the 55-decibel limit.

“We really do want to find a common ground where everyone can be relatively happy. There’s always going to be a day when you have to shut that window because something is going on, but overall people can understand that it’s a community where there’s a space for all the types of business and residents that need to go on.”

Councillors were onside with the suggestion, agreeing to the original 55-decibel limit.

Coun. Eric Schwindt said some kind of compromise makes sense given that the township is never going to get the level right for everybody.

He said he’d heard from a number of residents in his Ward 2 about the issue.

“I think that everyone is agreed that having more clear definitions is going to be helpful to all parties.”

“It won’t be the right number no matter what number you pick – that’s just the reality, and we’re going to have to work with it as a starting point,” said Schwindt, recommending the township monitor the changes and review the bylaw in perhaps a year’s time.

“We won’t get it perfect. It deserves some time.”

Along with an increase in fees – $40 for a noise bylaw exemption for charitable groups, $80 for a one-day exemption otherwise; $140 for up to four consecutive days or four days within one month – the township also proposed to set fines at up to $250 to act as deterrent. New fines also set as $500 the price for failing to comply with an order or obstructing a bylaw officer.

; ;