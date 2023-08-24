Dawn of the living

I rarely watch vampire movies, mostly because I feel more than a little sorry for them. This is partly because they are contractually obligated to wear those dorky capes and out-dated tuxedos, sleep alone in a musty, single-sized coffin, and hang around with bats – none of which is my idea of a good time. But mostly, I feel sorry for them because a vampire is never allowed to see the crack of dawn – and that is when the best fishing and hunting activity generally occurs.

If you think about it – and, believe me, I have – a vampire has very few good legal hunting and fishing options available. After all, daylight activity is off-limits.

Oh sure, they could take up night fishing for walleye – but that’s just about the most boring type of fishing there is, especially if your blood-only diet prohibits you from enjoying a good shore lunch. And, yes, if they got themselves a good pack of coonhounds, they could take up raccoon hunting at night. They could also enjoy night fishing opportunities for big brown trout or catfish. Or they could stay up past midnight in an ice hut and fish for ling. Certainly, those things are a little more exciting. But that pretty well sums it up.

I guess that’s the price you pay for immortality.

With so few options, as well as the risk of being melted by direct sunlight, I don’t think it would be a stretch to assume that your average vampire detests the crack of dawn– perhaps even more than the spouse of an early rising hunter or angler. Which is saying a lot.

In contrast, the average outdoorsperson loves that time of day. This and the fact that they never have to panic when someone says, “Hey! I brought steaks” are the two most significant things that set us apart from vampires. I was going to also add the two oddly shaped teeth, but I’ve been to enough hunt camps to know that’s not the case.

In any case, dawn is a prime time for hunters and anglers. It has been this way ever since the first wild rooster crowed outside a cave, and the hunter’s wife elbowed him in the ribs and said, “Go kill it.”

Since 5:43 a.m. on that day, we hunters and anglers have been morning people. That’s because we have come to understand that most fish and game species are active for one reason or another once the sun comes up.

Aside from upping the odds of hunting and fishing success, there are many other great reasons to be up before dawn. First and foremost, if we slip out of the house in the darkness, we can avoid addressing the tasks on our honey-do lists.

Also, we get to see the stars just before they fade, and we can watch the world wake up as the sky slowly sheds the darkness. And we can feel the warmth of a new day and marvel at the bird songs and the complexity that accompanies nature’s rush hour.

But the best reason is because when the sun is rising the fishing is at its best. Which again causes me to be a little more sympathetic towards vampires. It must be very hard on them to miss a bite that good.

; ;