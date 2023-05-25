De-amalgamation the latest salvo in Ford’s review of regional government

Regional officials who long harboured fantasies of amalgamation here are now quaking at the prospect of de-amalgamation. That’s the result of provincial legislation rolled out last week to do away with Peel Region, making independent municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

The province’s purported rationale for the Peel decision is that removing layers of bureaucracy will allow the cities to hasten development, allowing more homes to be built in line with Premier Doug Ford’s pledge of 1.5 million new houses by 2031.

That’s a fair bit of hogwash. The alleged streamlining will provide little help. The target remains something of a pipedream for reasons that go beyond cutting red tape, everything from the number of skilled trades to access to building materials.

That’s not to say that cutting out bureaucracy, even right up to doing away with regional government, isn’t a worthy goal. If, for instance, in doing away with the regional government whole swathes of dubious, little-used expenditures are eliminated, residents would be much better off, starting with their wallets.

That prospect seems unlikely, given the propensity of bureaucrats to use change to make matters worse for the citizenry. Such was the case with amalgamation, which time after time led to no savings and no efficiencies. Just the opposite, in fact. As always, the devil is in the details.

In Peel’s case, Mississauga has long lobbied for a divorce. The provincial legislation is called the Hazel McCallion Act in recognition of the former mayor who took a Mississauga-first approach for 36 years in the job.

The city today argues that parting ways would save its taxpayers some $1 billion over the next decade, while affording it autonomy over its own affairs.

The de-amalgamation effort allows Ford to dangle the carrot of “strong mayor” provisions for the Peel municipalities. The anti-democratic powers that allows mayors to push through projects even if two-thirds of councillors oppose them have already been rolled out in Toronto and Ottawa.

In attaching the housing goal to its review of regional government – Durham, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe, Waterloo and York – the province telegraphs that its goal is to reduce municipal oversight of a developer-driven agenda to build, build, build.

There appears to have been little other thought prior to the rolling out of the Better Municipal Governance Act and the Strong Mayors’ Act, argues Terry Miller, a former Peel Region and Brampton city councillor, writing in The Pointer earlier this year.

“The Ford government argues Ontario won’t be ready for the demand over the next ten years if municipalities are not checked. There is no discussion about where newcomers might settle, the type of housing they actually need and which provinces require their skilled labour most urgently, nor is it ever mentioned that immigration is a federal jurisdiction, which needs discussion between the provinces, led by Ottawa.

“To porch sitters, all of the Ford government’s rational is a ‘crock.’ None of it passes the smell test because numbers were set years ago and services were either provided or planned for large population densities.”

In announcing the divorce, the province touched on none of the concerns, saying only it would appoint a transition board with the goal of having a single tier in place for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon by Jan. 1, 2025. Already, we’ve seen jockeying over who owes what, as the cities take stock of contributions to recent joint projects, for instance.

Any solution is going to be costly, with greater financial burdens the likely outcome. The province will end up being the arbiter.

Where study after study has shown the amalgamation forced on municipalities by the province to have been a failure across the board, there’s every reason to believe de-amalgamation will fare no better.

That was the cautionary tale painted by a 2015 Fraser Institute study.

“We have seen the call for de-amalgamation emerge in many cities and towns across Ontario—including Toronto. Yet very rarely have we seen municipalities de-amalgamate—for good reason. There are significant costs to de-amalgamation, there is no guarantee a municipal government would be any more efficient after de-amalgamation than before and, finally, there is no guarantee there would be community consensus to move forward with such a plan,” noted the report’s authors, Lydia Miljan and Zachary Spicer.

“Despite these concerns, de-amalgamation proposals continue to emerge in amalgamated communities. Some more vocal than others, but lingering concerns about the efficiency, cost and the nature of representation within amalgamated communities persist.”

If de-amalgamation could simply turn back the clock, rolling back all of the additional jobs and costs that have been inflicted on residents since the 1990s – leaving aside the mission creep of the regional scheme in place here for 50 years – then citizens would push ahead right now. But we know that’s not how politicians and bureaucrats do things, and any changes would likely make things worse. That’s why we have such poor, unaccountable governance.

“The difficulty in successfully implementing de-amalgamation means that amalgamation is something that cannot –and should not – be easily entered into. More care needs to be taken in finding the best institutional structure for our municipal governments,” the Fraser Institute authors note.

If Ford was really interested in good governance and bringing costs under control – rather than pushing ahead with some donor-friendly projects and getting some payback from his time on Toronto council – he would look at curtailing the powers of municipal government. That would include limiting the types of spending, rolling back costs, cutting property taxes and eliminating fees such as development charges. Those kinds of moves would limit the scope of government –theoretically standard fare for conservatives – and address rising costs that have contributed to making housing unaffordable.

None of that seems likely, however. For now, we can only guess what mess might await residents of Waterloo Region as part of the “review” process.

