Earlidale celebrates 25 years

A staple of the community celebrated 25 years of success by welcoming customers to their anniversary celebration last Friday. Earlidale Meats first opened its doors in Floradale in 1998.

Current owner Andrew Martin purchased the store in 2009. He says it is the support of the community that has kept them going.

Last week’s celebration brought out hundreds of people, all treated to hamburgers, sausages and ice cream. It was a way to thank people for 25 years of support.

“I don’t want to brag in any way of what we have done or what I have done because really it’s the community as a whole,” said Martin of the business’ success.

“What it means to me is that we live in a great supportive community, and without community support we couldn’t exist. I guess that’s basically what it comes down to.”

Rosie Earp has been shopping at Earidale since she moved to the community three years ago. It’s the quality of service that sets their butcher shop apart, she said.

“The girls are so friendly. Their quality is just great. It’s not a major supermarket, because the quality [of those stores] has just gone way down now. I think the country atmosphere makes them comfortable to talk to,” Earp said.

“The response they had was so overwhelming and warming. And I just wish them all the best for many more years of success,” she added.

The shop has a wide variety of products that are among Earp’s favourites, she said.

“What first got us there was the smoked pork chops. They were awesome and they still are, but beef jerky is great, their kielbasa, their schnitzel, there’s so many to name.”

After 25 years of continued service, Martin is not looking to make any big changes.

“We want to provide a quality product the same as we have, as Earlidale has for the past 25 years. We want to keep on doing what we have been doing. So, no, we don’t have any real big visions for the future. I guess our vision is strictly maintaining and keeping what brought us to where we are,” he said.

