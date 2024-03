EDSS students at the FIRST Robotics competition last weekend at the University of Waterloo. Back row: Hudson Jantzi, Cole Thompson, Jasmine Frey, Aiden Fisher, Connor Jantzi, Jared Wight, Carson Toonstra, Megan Sims, Wesley Wilson, Nick May. Front: Brandon Hall and Calen Freeman with their robot, Sir Lancerbot.[Julian Gavaghan]