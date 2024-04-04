Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
Encouraging self-esteem and body positivity in young girls
Your Mental Wellbeing

Encouraging self-esteem and body positivity in young girls

Observer Staff

Last updated on Apr 04, 24

Posted on Apr 04, 24

2 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

Food

Steve Kannon

READ MORE

Gwynne Dyer

READ MORE

Owen Roberts

READ MORE

Steve Galea

READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA