Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Catholic Women's League
Pig roast in Breslau helps fund Partners with Paws
Women make major contributions to ag. sector
WCHC health care measures extend to the social realm
Lefcourtland: October 19, 2023
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Steve Kannon
Expect the notwithstanding clause to get more use, not in a good way
Steve Kannon
Last updated on Oct 19, 23
Posted on Oct 19, 23
4 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/expect-the-notwithstanding-clause-to-get-more-use-not-in-a-good-way/
Post In:
Steve Kannon
Comment & Opinion
Columns
Steve Kannon
Expect the notwithstanding clause to get more use, not in a good way
Steve Kannon
Oct 19, 23
Democracy, freedom at risk due to government neglect
Steve Kannon
Oct 12, 23
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Gaza: creating a free-fire zone
Gwynne Dyer
Oct 19, 23
Another October war in the Middle East
Gwynne Dyer
Oct 12, 23
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Cost of food top of mind, says report
Owen Roberts
Oct 19, 23
Senator: Don’t treat soil like dirt
Owen Roberts
Oct 12, 23
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Legends of the fall
Steve Galea
Oct 19, 23
A stitch in time
Steve Galea
Oct 12, 23
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA