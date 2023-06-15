Farmers launch TV channel to shine a positive light

The media – and in fact, society overall — often gets blamed for ignoring farming. The only time the media cares about agriculture is when there’s a crisis, according to this line of thinking. And it goes on: On those rare occasions when the media does try to cover farming, it either sensationalizes the story or gets it wrong.

But media coverage is a two-way street. If farming shuns or ignores the media, it can’t expect much coverage. And if it fails to communicate with the public through social media or conventional media, misunderstandings are bound to crop up.

Agriculture is taking measures to reach out. Ontario Pork, for one, has long been a leader in communicating the 5Ws and H about livestock production. And last week it took the next step in making sure pig farmers would not be ignored or misunderstood by anyone: The organization, representing almost 1,000 pork producers, officially launched its own free-access YouTube news channel, called Ontario Pork (OP) News.

“From farmers to butchers, chefs to restaurant owners, truckers to veterinarians, nutritionists to processors, OP News will follow the outstanding work of the people who are not only feeding Ontario but also the world,” it said in a news release.“Whether it’s a focus on successful farming operations, ensuring healthy animals and safe food, fostering a sustainable environment, or building strong communities and people, OP News is dedicated to sharing positive and informative stories from the numerous people and their families who are feeding our communities.”

The initial video postings are impressive. OP News already features nine videos, each about three minutes long, and promises a new release of what it calls “thought-provoking, and untold human-interest stories from the people who help put food on your plate” bi-weekly.

Adds John de Bruyn, chair of the Ontario Pork board of directors: “We want to share these stories and celebrate these people. Ontario Pork News will be that conduit for us to tell the positive stories happening across the industry.”

Current topics are mostly producer profiles and chef profiles, ably delivered by OP communications pro Tyler Calvert. You can expect an upbeat yet realistic line-up; of the initial nine offerings, one episode featured a sensitive, well-handled feature about a young farmer’s suicide. It explores how the family has gone to provide a service for others feeling like they’re experiencing a mental health crisis.

Supporters hope another OP News outcome will be more light shed on job opportunities in the sector. And how about providing some balance to scurrilous comments about livestock? In that regard, OP News could have an advocacy role, as long as it doesn’t lose objectivity.

But you have to be realistic. An outlet like OP News, reporting on its own members, has a built-in bias that favours the sector. Its credibility will hinge on its stories not being overly influenced by those it’s reporting on.

And so far, it’s off to a good start.

