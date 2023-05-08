The First Communicants this year are: Denis Aleman, Enzo Amorim, Aubrey Anderson, Lucy Baltic, Mateus Borges, Cadence Klemenz-Buhrow, Aiden Cameron, Kaily DeLeon, Ileana Deriu, Ysabella Flores, Madelyn Fraser, Chelsea Hoang, Jordon Lillie, Olivia Lyon, Sophia Morrow, Natalie Offak, Taya Pelavas, Aria Porr, Otavio Rodrigues, Lucas Soares, Logan Sommerville, Jackson Stewart, Ingrid Szakacs, Reinhardt Szakacs, Ainsley Tinney, Jacob Vandermeersch, Lillian Voisin, Henry Wilson, Hendrik Wyszomierski, Emerald Young, Andrew Zehr

It was a special day on Sunday, May 7th at 2 p.m. for the 31 students who received their First Holy Communion. St. Boniface Church was packed for this special Mass because of the number of young people receiving this sacrament.

The young ladies were in their beautiful white dresses and the boys all looked so handsome despite the rain and the cold weather.

This group all received their instructions thanks to Sacramental Preparation Leaders, Lisa Hodgkinson, Angela McLean and Father Peter Meyer. The Catholic Women's League of St. Boniface bought books for children to learn about Reconciliation and First Holy Communion. They also got a prayer book for the kids to use during Mass.

There was a pew designated for each student and their immediate family. At the end of the pew was a special marker with their name on it.

Each student was called to the back of the church and processed in and then went to their respective pew.

Student Ainsley Tinney welcomed the parents, families and many friends to their special Mass. At the end of Mass she also thanked everyone for coming and helping in this celebration. The readings were given by parent Paul Wyszomierski with Prayers of the Faithful by Jackson Stewart, Kaily DeLeon, Lillian Voisin, Luca Soares, Lucy Baltic and Cadence Klemenz-Buhrow.

Each child and their family went up slowly pew by pew to receive the Holy Eucharist. Only the 1st Communicant and their immediate family received from Father Peter with the other family member receiving communion from the two Eucharistic Ministers. The rest of the parishioners subsequently proceeded.

Organist Theresa Bauer and the choir led the congregation in the singing of hymns during the celebration.

The kids got a certificate and a scapular on their First Communion day. The St. Boniface Catholic Women's League bought the scapulars, which Father blessed and gave to each kid. Gifts were also given to each child from the St. Boniface School Council.

