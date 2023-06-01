Fitness class that’s all about moving Caribbean style

It’s billed as a fitness class, but it’s really something of a party, says the organizer of a new offering in Elmira.

A new Soca party fitness class is coming to Elmira.

Gayle Smith, the Guyanese Fit Chick, is bringing her Gwan Move Guyanese fitness class to the Woolwich Memorial Centre June 3 and June 11.

“So Gwan Move is basically a Soca fitness party that just want people just to move. First, it was basically geared to promote people of the Caribbean’s moves. But now, basically anybody who likes Soca music, anybody who likes Afrobeat music, it’s kind of like a high-energy music that really just – the moment that you hear it, you sweat.”

She’s been an instructor in the fitness industry for many years, but felt standard classes were too narrow, missing something.

“You really can’t train people and say this is a style that you would like them to do because you feel that they might get results. Everybody gets fitness results in a different way,” she said, noting typical ways of working out, especially in a gym, don’t work for everybody.

“ I find that when you work out and especially in the gym – the gym is like cookie cutter, you know, you see everybody doing the way that’s how they’re trained to do, you must do the weights [for example] – but there has to be other means, and other ways of people working out.”

She decided to go out on her own in order to experiment and try new things. She wanted to infuse the fitness sphere with the fun and freedom of dancing to Caribbean Soca (soul of calypso) music.

Originally she had named her movement Just Move, but ended up having to compete with fitness giant Nike on social media for attention, so she needed to change the name.

She was in church, and told a friend her troubles.

“I was like, ‘man, I need a name,’ and this guy said, ‘well in Guyana we would say Gwan.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Gwan, meaning Move! How you doing, but you gotta move!’ and I liked it, I liked it.”

Smith says Gwan is used as slang in the Caribbean for ‘How’s it going?’

“Basically what they would say is, ‘What gwan?’ It basically means ‘how you doing?’” said Smith.

Marie Malcolm, the acting recreation manager at Woolwich Township, said she is excited for Smith’s upcoming classes.

“The fitness program is exceptional and offers an opportunity for the public to appreciate fitness in a new light. Gwan Move is a Caribbean fitness movement class. This 60-minute Soca fitness party incorporates cardio and strength exercises in a high-energy and motivating environment,” Malcolm said.

Smith says anyone can come to her classes. Her focus is just to get people moving. She says she takes the time to teach people the moves before the music is even turned on so they can get going once the music starts to play, and gives enough needed instruction along the way. She says the results are always fun.

“I just felt that sometimes going to other people’s classes, you would find that the instructor would, and I don’t want to dog anybody right, but I just find that sometimes the instructor will come in and they’re really doing a workout for them. When you’re instructing, you need to instruct and tell the people and put them in a positive environment of how you would think as a beginner. So how I would do it, how I’m teaching my classes is that I tell them how to do the exercise first.”

She says she’s had positive feedback from all kinds of people taking her classes, including men, women, younger and older people, even from a woman seven-months pregnant.

“Basically, you think it was like a fitness class, but then it ends up being a party, because everybody’s laughing, dancing, you know, they’re connecting with each other. And then before you know it, the class is done.”

Smith is hosting two classes with enough space for 20 to 30 people in each, at the WMC: June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and June 11, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. She says she’ll see how these two classes go and then consider adding more depending on demand. She’ll also be involved in the Multicultural Festival of Elmira in September.

Gayle Smith brings her Gwan Move Guyanese fitness class to the WMC June 3, 11. [Leah Gerber]

