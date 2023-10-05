Mastodon
Hot Off the Press
Must Reads: Oct 5, 23
Borghese Family
Douglas Read
Gilles, Henry Joseph
Vicky Rau
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
2 Truths & 1 Lie [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Forum - Coming Soon [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Steve Galea
Flush with excitement
Steve Galea
Last updated on Oct 05, 23
Posted on Oct 05, 23
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/flush-with-excitement/
Post In:
Steve Galea
Columns
Steve Kannon
Deal with it or not, climate change is going to come at a great cost
Steve Kannon
Oct 05, 23
Recent newspaper closures underscore the risk to an informed public
Steve Kannon
Sep 28, 23
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Something other than genocide in Armenia
Gwynne Dyer
Oct 05, 23
Ukrainians poised for a breakthrough
Gwynne Dyer
Sep 28, 23
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Worker program deserves the welcome mat
Owen Roberts
Oct 05, 23
Climate change damage to farmers is “crystal clear”
Owen Roberts
Sep 28, 23
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Flush with excitement
Steve Galea
Oct 05, 23
The dogless days to end the summer
Steve Galea
Sep 28, 23
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA