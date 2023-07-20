Get the kids moving this summer

Now that your kids are home for the summer, do you find them parked on the couch or in front of a screen for most of the day?

As a busy parent or caregiver, it can be hard to prioritize physical activity and reduce screen time in the summer, but there are many reasons to encourage kids to keep moving.

The effects of excessive screen time are alarming: More children are anxious, angry, and have difficulty regulating emotions or delaying gratification. Some are lacking in social skills and have trouble with face-to-face communication with their peers. Unhealthy amounts of weight gain are associated with excessive screen time. The consequences of being on their phones all the time can affect them throughout their life in different ways.

Physical activity supports good mental health. It decreases anxiety and depression while increasing cardio and respiratory fitness. Movement can help regulate children’s emotions while helping to build strong bones and muscles.

Play helps with coordination and strength. It helps children explore and learn about their world. When they play with others, it increases social interaction and emotional awareness. It helps with confidence and self-worth. It is key to reducing stress and improving sleep quality.

Here are some ways to incorporate more physical activity in your family’s life:

Motivate your kids by incorporating physical activity into your own life. Invite them to go as a family for a walk or bike ride, play soccer in the backyard, or swim or do yoga together.

Enroll them in outdoor camps that cater to their current interests. Look into local community activities that they can attend. Play is also free. Make playdates with their friends, go for a picnic or to the beach, or go for a mindful walk in the forest.

Keep screen time to an hour or two each day. If your child is used to spending a lot of time with screens, you may need to make the change happen more gradually.

Finally, don’t be afraid to let your child feel bored. Over-structuring their day can be limiting too. Boredom spurs creativity. Children will come up with their own games or activities in ways that will surprise you.

