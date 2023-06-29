Government officials make a habit of keeping the public in the dark, dodging accountability

As the Globe and Mail’s current “Secret Canada” series on access to information reveals, governments are increasingly stingy about providing the public with data about what they’re up to. Even the most basic requests are stonewalled, in some cases for years.

It’s now commonplace for delays in responding to even the most innocuous questions. That’s certainly the case with regional government, where getting in touch with bureaucrats has been made more difficult, from removing references to phone numbers right through to erecting barriers for reporters. That’s no accident – it’s an intentional move that reverses longstanding policy.

Today, the region attempts to block access by journalists, pressing intermediaries into the equation and looking to screen written questions. Answers are not always complete – picking and choosing what they’ll choose to tell the public. Responses don’t usually come in a timely manner. Requests are often simply ignored.

In short, every effort is being made to avoid accountability.

Officials at the region want you to know only what they choose. It’s all about managing the message.

Transparency is crucial to ensuring that elected representatives are politically accountable, an ideal check on power. Access to information is the cornerstone of democratic development.

Even when there is nothing to hide – the refusal to divulge information is not always associated with a cover-up – public officials tend to begrudge providing the public with information. This may be a proclivity for erring on the side of caution; newspapers would have governments lean toward the other, more open side.

As a long list of studies indicate, we’re getting much less in the way of transparency and accountability.

FOI (freedom of information) requests, often stringently protested by politicians and bureaucrats, have brought out into the open many illegal, unethical and questionable activities on the part of government officials. That’s clearly in the public good, and an indication of the perils of going backwards, as governments would have us go.

There’s a difference between choosing to be ignorant and being kept that way.

Given the state of our society, it’s easy to say that many of us certainly opt for the former, while we’re not sure of how much effort is going into the latter (hint, a great deal).

That’s why it’s increasingly important to protect whistleblowers willing to provide the accountability that governments want to avoid.

Whistleblowers are essential to journalism and democracy. Without brave individuals willing to risk exposure and potential danger to come forward with critical information about wrongdoing, our society's ability to uncover and expose the truth would be significantly diminished. Whistleblowers shine a light on deep-seated issues of unethical and sometimes illegal conduct that would otherwise remain in the shadows.

Whistleblowers have exposed some of the biggest scandals of our times, from the Pentagon Papers to the NSA surveillance state. For example, in 1971, former US military analyst and Pentagon employee Daniel Ellsberg – who died June 16 at the age of 92 – started leaking classified government documents to the press, raising serious questions around the US government's policies and conduct in the Vietnam War. The release of these documents, later known as the Pentagon Papers, prompted rules that protected Ellsberg and reaffirmed the public's right to know. Similarly, Edward Snowden's 2013 leak of classified documents concerning the US government's activities around mass surveillance of its own citizens sparked a global discussion around privacy and public accountability.

Without the information from Wikileaks – and you can bet the revelations are just the tip of the iceberg – we’d be much less informed about the crimes carried out in our names as citizens. Instead of being lauded, Julian Assange faces ongoing persecution.

Journalist Chris Hedges, who’s long deplored the treatment of Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, among other whistleblowers, is even more critical of the treatment of Assange.

“The extradition of Julian will be the next step in the slow-motion execution of the publisher and founder of WikiLeaks and one of the most important journalists of our generation. It will ensure that Julian spends the rest of his life in a U.S. prison. It will create legal precedents that will criminalize any investigation into the inner workings of power, even by citizens from another country. It will be a body blow to our anemic democracy, which is rapidly metamorphosing into corporate totalitarianism,” he wrote in a column last week.

“I am as stunned by this full frontal assault on journalism as I am by the lack of public outrage, especially by the media. The very belated call from The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País — all of whom published material provided by WikiLeaks — to drop the extradition charges is too little too late. All of the public protests I have attended in defense of Julian in the U.S. are sparsely attended. Our passivity makes us complicit in our own enslavement.”

Strong words. Sure to rankle some, but the truth does hurt, though it would hurt more if we had a system that held officials accountable for their lies, crimes and corruption.

Journalists frequently depend on tips from whistleblowers in order to uncover the truth and create meaningful stories. That’s true of both government attempts to keep the public in the dark, as well as in the corporate realm.

Numerous scandals involving corporate mismanagement, including the Enron case in 2001, have been exposed by whistleblowers. Despite that fact, business practices are still largely exempt from whistleblower protections, leaving employees at risk if they choose to expose criminal or unethical conduct. That highlights the need for greater legal protections for workers in the corporate sector, so that they can feel safe in coming forward with sensitive information and serving the public interest.

Whistleblowers have always been essential to democracy, and now more than ever, as societies become increasingly complex and citizens are rationalized out of access to power, an enlightened public is reliant on their courage. Without them, the press cannot fulfil its function of speaking truth to power, the public would be left in the dark, and justice would not be served.

That said, we’d have less reliance on such sources if governments would simply be open and transparent – rather than just talking about such things. The situation would be better still if governments behaved ethically and in the public interest, rather than acting in ways that require a cover-up.

What we have now are officials looking to dodge responsibility, unwilling to defend their programs and spending decisions. Then again, it’s tough defending the indefensible. Still, that’s not democracy nor accountability. The contempt for the public is transparent.

