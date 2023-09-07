Greenbelt disaster will test rural Ontario’s trust

If any political party wants to swoop in and try capturing Ontario’s farm and rural vote, I’d say now’s the time.

It’s hard to imagine anyone having faith in the government after the current Greenbelt debacle. But it’s a particular blow to rural Ontario, which has traditionally put its faith and hope in the Conservatives.

The key question is how a party that so blatantly disregards farming can earn Ontarians’ trust back.

It’s an odd situation. The province has a long history of supporting agricultural research, which farmers applaud. Look at what’s happened in just the past six months.

In March, Ontario announced it was dedicating more than $343 million over five years to support agri-food research and innovation. In April, it came forward with another $13.5 million for a poultry research centre. In July, it gave $4.5 million to the Ontario Aquaculture Research Centre in Alma. Then in August, it cut the ribbon on a new $20-million Ontario Swine Research Centre in Elora.

The agriculture, food and rural affairs ministry has a well-liked minister in Lisa Thompson, who understands the sector and works hard for it.

All this makes it hard to understand why the government treats farmland preservation like it matters less than subdivisions and highways. There’s not much sense putting money into agricultural research if you don’t protect the land that produces the crops and supports the livestock you’re researching.

Granted, we know the severity of the housing crisis. Ontario is growing, people need to live somewhere and open farmland can look very inviting to a developer.

We also know transportation corridors are getting more jammed as commuters try finding affordable housing away from big cities, and mass transit is unavailable or almost impossible to access. Again, open farmland is enticing for building roads.

Pushing back, groups like the Ontario Federation of Agriculture have pleaded with Ontario to consider options other than taking viable farmland out of production for highways and housing.

Farmland is precious. It accounts for just five per cent of the landscape. And it’s being lost at a rate of 175 acres per day to development. That’s the equivalent of nearly 18 football fields of land, gone every 24 hours.

Frustrated, the federation launched a program called Home Grown in 2021. Its purpose was to explain how development threatens farmland and to underline the pressure facing farmers.

The federation through that maybe, with the growing interest in domestic food security and food production, people might grasp the need for farmland preservation.

At the program’s launch, federation president Peggy Brekveld said it’s a matter of choice.

“We need to decide if farmers are going to continue to grow food right here at home, for all Ontarians to enjoy, making a difference in our economy, our environment and our rural communities,” she said, “or if that farmer is going to be feeding us from somewhere else.”

Now, instead of preserving farmland, parts of the Greenbelt are being sacrificed and the government is left scrambling. Trust has been compromised.

Scenarios like that promote change.

