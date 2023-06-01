The meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday, May 29th at 6:30 in the Edward Halter Home.

Correspondence – Received the Ontario History book.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY Assistance was given to families researching Beechey / Frank / Klein / Mosack / Roth / Seitz / Uhrig / Weiler and Zuber.

BIRTHDAY CLUB Birthday cards were sent to 8 people during May. There are currently 84 members in the birthday club.

CHURCH Updated information to include names and pictures on the 22 students who were Confirmed on Wednesday, April 26th. .The same was done for the 31 students who made their 1st Holy Communion on Sunday, May 7th. There have been 2 deaths in the parish and 2 baptisms during the month of May.

MEMBERSHIP There are 283 members

NEWSLETTER There were 187 Summer 2023 newsletters emailed with 98 mailed which including one overseas, five to the US, and 92 within Canada.

RESOURCE CENTRE Continuing work on flowerbeds, the bell cairn and the grotto. We have received a Church plan for a new a Church in Little Germany - Jan 23 1877 by Mathew Bell which is in cased in cloth & Alterations to St. Boniface Church – Aug 1961. Finished Inventory!!!

SCHOOL An invitation had been received from the Grade 8 history class of Conestogo School and 2 members spoke to the students. Updated information on St. Boniface School with names and pictures and continued working in the flowerbeds.

NEW BUSINESS Canada Day preparations were discussed and finalized. New this year will be a table for used items and books that the Historical Society has excess.

