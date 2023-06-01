Jacks celebrate cup win, hand out the hardware

The Wellesley Applejacks celebrated their first-ever Schmalz Cup victory with a parade through town and awards presentation on Saturday.

The day was a long time coming for Wellesley, said coach Ryan Gerber who noted that the Jacks’ last championship was in the late 90s.

“For this group starting at the beginning of the year, you’re coming to work every day competing all the time. It’s a real special feeling and now, having a week or two to digest it, it’s actually sunk in,” he said.

Captain Justin McCombs also pointed to the start of the year saying the championship was the team’s goal the whole season.

“As the season progressed, I thought we got better and better. The group really came together here, so I’m really happy with how we’ve gone so far,” McCombs said.

While expecting to win in a league of 60 teams is hard to fathom, the Jacks got better as the year went on, added McCombs who has been on the team since the 2018-2019 season.

“It definitely was something for us to look at towards building up game by game every practice every week. I felt like every week, every game we just got better and better. We beat New Hamburg and then just continued to up our game,” he said.

The day was particularly special for forward Connor Doerbecker, a Wellesley native who attended games as a fan when he was kid.

“Seeing the fan support ever since I was young and coming to games and then being able to play on this team and showing up like we did is pretty cool. Bringing it home and seeing how many people were celebrating with us is obviously awesome,” he said.

“I played on a few teams in my junior career and nothing ever compares to these guys back here. So to win with these guys is pretty special, and I wouldn’t want to win with another group of guys and the fan support that we had throughout the whole year earlier is amazing,” Doerbecker added.

The Jacks handed out 10 awards on Saturday, including two for forward Kyle Baker who was both the team’s leading scoring and their MVP, while Austin Stemmler was named most valuable local player. Most sportsmanlike went to Curtis Butler. Coaches award: Connor Bradley. Most valuable defenseman: Koby Seiling. Rookie of the year: Noah Bender. Unsung player: Carson Wickie. Most improved: Jake L’heureux. Verna Metcalfe Award: Isiah Katsube.

The Applejacks celebrated their first-ever Schmalz cup with a parade and awards ceremony in Wellesley on Saturday. [Bill Atwood]

; ;