Just kidding around, and other essentials

This week, I will be in the presence of a true outdoors expert – my seven-year-old grandson is coming to visit for a week. To be clear, my grandson is not an expert because he is my grandson. My grandson is an expert because he is seven.

All seven-year-olds are experts in the outdoors. They might not know how to fish, hunt, camp, canoe, navigate or forage. But they do know how to look at the world in wide-eyed wonder. They know how to ask questions and be curious. They understand how to empathize with all creatures great and small. Most importantly, a seven-year-old knows how to enjoy the simple things, such as sunshine and being active for its own sake.

Kids that age are inherently good at making the most of a day outside. And all outdoors activities are derived from that one simple principle, though there are times when we get so caught up in the results that we sometimes forget it. The good news is that a seven-year-old will not let you.

I fully expect to spend the next week getting back to my outdoors roots under the tutelage of a master. I will be reminded that stones are meant to be overturned, or used for building castles or for skipping those perfect flat ones across the water. I’ll relearn the joys of trying to catch frogs. I’ll get a refresher course in bug watching and, by the time the week is done, I’ll have honed my stick-poking skills to pre-teen levels.

Most seven-year-olds are also authorities on pretending and storytelling. It might be a simple hardwood stand to you, but if you look at it through the eyes of a kid, it is a kingdom where drama and adventure await. It’s a place where forts are made and trails are followed, and bark, leaves and tracks are examined.

My grandson Hudson says he wants me to teach him how to fish. So I am also looking forward to seeing him giggle and yelp with excitement at the descent of a bobber and worm, and smile and talk a little too excitedly when a bass jumps or a rock bass or sunfish gets reeled in. I can hardly wait to see his eyes as he holds and releases a fish and the pride that he will exhibit when he phones his parents and tells the tale.

I look forward to letting him paddle the canoe for as long as he wants. I am eager to give him the freedom and permission to take us where he will and quit when he wants.

Throughout it all, under the clouds, leaves, and sky, we’ll reacquaint. Hudson currently lives at the top end of Baffin Island with my daughter, son-in-law and his little sister. So, I’ll listen carefully as he tells me about the narwhals, arctic fox, and polar bears he’s seen (each visit the place he calls home.) He’ll teach me some Inuktitut – the language they speak at his school. We’ll exchange knock-knock jokes – for that is our tradition.

He’ll marvel, I’m sure, at the trees – for they do not exist where he plays. I’ll, no doubt marvel, about how much he’s grown since I’ve seen him last.

But mostly, I will ignore the clock. Because, if a seven-year-old teaches you anything, it is that moments like these, should be lived and not measured.

