Labour woes go beyond vapid excuses for increasing the workforce

All other consequences aside, the pandemic and unconventional recovery that followed provided an uptick in the power of workers, with employers having to make improvements in wages and working conditions.

It was a slight reverse in a decades-long slide in favour of employers, witnessed in the likes of stagnating wages, evaporating benefits and falling unionization rates.

Strikes, particularly in the private sector that drives the economy, are more commonplace as workers look to make up ground. Statistics Canada reports there were 78 major work stoppages in the first half of 2023, with wages up 2.9 per cent, the highest level in the past decade.

There’s been no progress, however, in the growing precariousness of work. More and more Canadians face uncertainly in a weakening job market that’s been allowed to develop. Statistics Canada estimates more than a third of workers now toils in “non-standard” employment, the likes of part-time and temporary work. That figure doesn’t include so-called gig workers, migrant workers and others flying under the radar.

A rise in the number of temporary foreign workers and immigrants working in often menial service jobs – more than 50 per cent of recent arrivals, in some studies – isn’t helping, least of all with the housing crisis, though that’s another matter.

The growing precarity in the job market – the antipathy of the labour movement we just celebrated with a holiday Monday – is documented in Gigs, Hustles, & Temps: How precarious work lowers wages, makes Canadians poorer and deprives workers of rights- while it empowers and enriches big corporations. Its author, Jason Foster, is a professor of human resources and labour relations at Athabasca University and serves as the director for the Parkland Institute.

“Modern gig workers are merely the tip of the proverbial iceberg that is precarious work in Canada. Precarious work is work that lacks two things: security and stability. The absence of those two qualities leads to the rise of a third: vulnerability. Precarious workers are far more vulnerable to mistreatment and exploitation,” he writes in a recent opinion piece.

“Over the past 30 years, precarious work has burrowed its way into every corner of the labour market. It is not just gig workers, baristas and fast food clerks who are precarious. A substitute teacher waiting by the phone to see if they work that day and a government worker stringing together a series of temporary contracts are also precarious. As is the IT tech whose job was outsourced and is now doing the same job, but with less job security and no benefits.”

Studies in Ontario show just what that precarity means. The low-wage workforce in Ontario grew by more than 90 per cent over the past 20 years, vastly outstripping the 30 per cent growth in total employment.

Where crappy, low-paying work was once the domain of students and those entering the job market, today those McJobs are an increasing part of many people’s working lives. Good jobs are becoming a thing of the past.

Precarious work is increasingly the norm, and that doesn’t just apply to the hospitality and retail sectors. More than a fifth of people in professional fields now find themselves working precariously.

Even full-time work isn’t a buffer: 26 per cent of precarious professionals work full-time, though most go contract-to-contract (37 per cent) or work part-time (34 per cent). The majority (60 per cent) of precarious professionals don’t have a pension plan or RRSP, nor do they get sick pay.

Given the encroachment of automation, which first hollowed out factory and resource sector work, on service and professional jobs, we can expect more Canadians to find themselves with precarious employment.

While professional jobs are at risk, as always it’s the lower end of the pay scale where people are hurt the most.

Very much indicative of the problem is the increase in the number of workers earning the minimum wage.

Not only do these jobs pay poorly – often not enough to cover basic living expenses – those in them are some of the most exploited and vulnerable workers. There are few, if any benefits. No sick days or leave provisions. Lack full-time or even steady hours.

As always, unskilled and low-paying workers are most at risk, which is even more of a problem given that such jobs aren’t limited to students and those just entering the workforce. The age of workers receiving minimum wage has increased over the last couple of decades. That dispels the myth that minimum wage earners are teenagers who are working for the latest smartphone or other non-necessity. In reality, 66 per cent of minimum wage workers are older than 20 and only 34 per cent are teens. In other words, two out of every three minimum-wage earners are adults trying to make ends meet on a minimum wage that keeps a full-time, full-year worker below the poverty line.

Employment growth in trade (retail and wholesale), business services (which includes temporary agencies, cleaning, and security services), and accommodation and food services outpaced overall Ontario employment growth. All of these industries have median wages that are far below the median for all workers. In short, a rising share of Ontario workers are in low-wage work. These workers are more likely than higher-wage employees to have variable hours where their schedule and pay is unpredictable.

Such trends don’t bode well, Foster notes.

“Precarious work has serious negative consequences. Wages are lower, and workers are less likely to have benefits, a pension plan or be eligible for Employment Insurance, workers’ compensation and other security programs. Precarious workers are more likely to be injured on the job. Precarity forces workers to delay or forego key life decisions, such as starting a family, or buying a house. The effects spill over into their physical and mental health. Precarious workers experience higher levels of stress and have higher rates of cardio-vascular disease, diabetes, depression, and eating disorders among other health consequences. There is even evidence that these negative effects become cross-generational, impacting the children of precarious workers.”

Despite government lip service, there’s been no progress on the housing front, and even less when it comes to improving workers’ lot.

