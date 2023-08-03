Making the most of a cold front

To normal people, a cold front describes what happens when you keep your back to a fire. To an angler, however, a cold front is a minor disaster, on par with an unexpected wedding invitation or vegan buffet.

That’s because during the first few days of a cold front it becomes difficult to catch fish. This is due to cold air and wind lowering water temperatures, which slows down the metabolism of the fish. This makes them lethargic and causes them to go deeper to find more stable temperatures. The result: they are less active, harder to find, and less hungry. In fact, I would say their appetite is comparable to that of a 4-year-old with a salad. To be successful, you must first find them, then place a lure, fly, or bait right in front of the fish, then slow down your retrieve, and hope for the best.

Or not fish.

Of course, “or not fish” is not really an option for those who planned a fishing trip in advance. No person in the recorded history of angling has ever said, “I booked a day off to fish, but a cold front came in, so I will not fish.”

It is not the way of our people.

For one thing, for non-angling spouses, this translates to, “Yes, I will stay home and do chores instead.”

For another, hope springs eternal in the heart of the angler. Even when that heart is near frozen.

This explains why my cousin and me were on the lake yesterday in the middle of this summer’s worst cold front. And if you doubt this was an act of sheer optimism, consider the fact that we were also wearing shorts.

Did we catch fish? About a dozen, in fact – many of which were warmer than we were.

Were any of them bigger than a pound? I won’t waste your time answering a question you didn’t ask.

The point is we had fun. And, if you look at it from a purely angling perspective, a cold front is very useful.

First and foremost, it gets you acclimatized for the upcoming ice fishing season. This is important because January will soon be upon us, and you don’t want to wait till then to do this.

Secondly, it allows the suffering anglers to review and utilize their repertoire of excuses – and even dig deep into the obscure ones.

For instance, yesterday, while we were launching, I saw a lone hexegenia limbata mayfly floating like a sailboat on the water. So, in a rare chance to use that excuse, I said to Chris, “That hex mayfly on the water could mean tough fishing. When a hatch of hexes is on, fish feed heavily. They might not be hungry…”

“But there’s only one,” he said.

“Lone survivor,” I replied.

Throughout a morning of poor fishing, we were cursing hexegenia limbata mayflies – and I won’t lie to you, it felt good. We even redoubled our efforts when at about 11 a.m. we saw another one airborne within 30 yards of where we were fishing, although the fist shaking was probably a bit much.

Chris also tried his hand at the old “dog days of August” excuse, even though we were not quite yet into August. Still, he brilliantly justified that by suggesting, “Everything seems a week earlier this year.”

In the end, the fishing was fun, if not exactly fruitful. But that’s a cold front for you. You can either enjoy it or complain till you are blue in the face.

