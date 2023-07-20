The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday 16th of July in the Edward Halter Home at 6:30 p.m.

Providing the music at Canada Day – Frank Rider, Bill Zinger and Pete Zettle.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – assistance was given to families researching – Anstett, Batte, Hartleib, Kleinsteuber, Olinski, Rothel, and Schiestel.

BIRTHDAY – there are 82 members in the “80 and over Birthday Club”.

CHURCH - updated Church & Rectory information. There were 4 deaths in the parish during the month. The Corpus Christi celebration was well attended.

MEMBERSHIP – we currently have 280 members with 3 new members who joined in July. A new membership form will be updated with the annual membership fee of $25 per year.

NEWSLETTER – 187 summer newsletters were emailed out and 94 mailed which included one overseas, four to the US, and 89 within Canada.

PROGRAM – Canada Day was well attended with MPP Mike Harris Jr and MP Tim Louis helping to raise the Canadian Flag.

RESOURCE CENTRE - updated the inventory list. Thank you to president Linda Kennedy for refurbishing the Maryhill Historical sign in front of the house. The “Open Houses” are being well attended. Hours are from 12 noon until 3 p.m.

SCHOOL – updated the 2021-2022 years for the school staff and added Information on the graduating class of 2023.

NEW BUSINESS – plans are underway for Heritage Day festivities on Sunday, September 17th with Mass at 11 a.m. The first stop will be the Grotto on the rectory lawn. Next will be the tour of the Wayside shrines and ending at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre for lunch, desserts and refreshments. There will be the popular Silent Auction.

DONATION – received 1) Anstett Genealogy. 2) The Morand Reinhart (1618) and His descendants. 3) “All our Yesterdays – Volume 2 1854-2008 A History of The municipalities of Teeswater & Culross" 4) SS# 28 Victoria School. 5) The Walking stick of Father Tony Weiler. 6) “All our Yesterdays –Volume 1 1854-2008 A History of The municipalities of Teeswater & Culross".

