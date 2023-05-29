Saturday May 27th was a beautiful day for the Annual Right to Life Walkathon which took place in Maryhill. It was great to be able to get out and walk together again. This is the 14th year that the Right to Life Walkathon has taken place in Maryhill. The walkers represented members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League.

Everyone met at 10 a.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park and walked the park and then up the hill to St. Boniface Church and to the Abortion monument where the Rosary and prayers were said.

Walkers were Jerry Goetz and Tim Vegh for the Maryhill Knights of Columbus and for the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League were Joanne Nederend, Maria O’Drowsky, and Diane Strickler.

