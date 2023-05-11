Maryhill residents not at all interested in municipal water services

And the survey says ... “No!”

Residents of some areas of Maryhill having shown no interest in connecting to municipal water services, the township will put off asking for at least another 15 or 20 years.

Woolwich sent surveys to 73 properties without municipal water servicing on Maryhill Road, from Notre Dame Avenue to Homestead Drive, and on St. Charles Street West, from Maryhill Road to the western settlement boundary, receiving replies from 62. Some 80 per cent of them indicated they had no interest in connecting to the municipal water supply, director of infrastructure services Jared Puppe told Woolwich councillors meeting

May 9.

The survey was prompted by the region’s pending reconstruction of Maryhill Road, which would provide the opportunity to install underground services in the areas. The estimated cost of $25,000 to $30,000 per household was a deterring factor.

Given that such reconstructions projects provide the best conditions for running water supplies, another window of opportunity won’t open for another 20 years, said Puppe in noting plans to shelve surveys until that time.

“There was very little interest in Maryhill, unfortunately, he said of the survey results.

The high response rate – 85 per cent – indicated people were aware of the opportunity.

“The survey results indicate that a majority of the property owners are not in favour of the extension of municipal water servicing,” reads the township report discussed Tuesday night. “There were 6 (8%) properties that submitted a neutral vote, which adjusts the response rate from 85% to 77%. Therefore, after removing the neutral votes, there were 56 survey respondents that indicated either a strong interest or strong disinterest in the extension of municipal water services, with 21% (12) of properties ‘Interested’ and 79% (44) of properties ‘Not Interested’ in municipal servicing.”

Coun. Bonnie Bryant said she’d heard from residents who thought they were being pressured to connect to municipal water services as a result of the survey. She suggested better communication would be helpful the next time the issue surfaces.

