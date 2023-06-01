Massive water deficit caps bad year for Woolwich Twp. finances

Having literally flushed away up to $500,000, Woolwich is facing a deficit of more than $1 million in its water budget.

The shortfall wiped out the majority of the $1.7 million the township collected in its water reserve fund from accumulated surpluses over the past decade.

About half of the large deficit in 2022 stemmed from a malfunctioning automatic flushing system near the airport in Breslau that simply channelled water into the storm sewers for more than a year before the problem was discovered. The township estimates the cost of the lost water at $400,000 to $500,000, director of finance Richard Petherick told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

A couple of leaks in underground pipes in Elmira also contributed to the deficit, he noted.

“In total staff estimate this has amounted to approximately $100,000 to $150,000 in additional expenses.”

A third contributing factor was the as-yet automated billing system, which caused the township to essentially under-bill some commercial and industrial customers. Woolwich is hoping to both bring on line accurate, remote reading of meters this year and recoup unbilled water usage from 2022, said Petherick.

Looking at the bill for the Breslau-area waste of water, Coun. Eric Schwindt said the Region of Waterloo’s actual costs would have been much less than the billed amount, suggesting the township negotiate a lower amount.

“That would make a significant difference,” he said.

Petherick expected the process to be “a tough go” given past experience dealing with the region.

“I can see us arguing for years.”

The year-end report contained little in the way of good news. Where past years have seen accounting surpluses running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, that number for 2022 was less than $2,000, providing next to nothing to help top up various reserve funds.

In that vein, the township’s budget for clearing snow from the roads was overdrawn by some $428,000, requiring it to dip into its reserves.

It wasn’t all bad news, as the township realized some extra revenues from the development charges it imposes on new construction and from higher interest rates. Where the water budget was massively overshot, the wastewater budget had a small surplus of $28,000.

