Missing girl returns home, police make arrest following Amber Alert

That Amber Alert that rang out on your phone during the civic holiday resulted in the child’s safe return, and an arrest.

On August 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street in Kitchener for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing 14-year-old female.

The alert was issued, and the 14-year-old was subsequently located in Simcoe County by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Regional police subsequently arrested and a 36-year-old Waterloo man, charging him with ‘kidnapping while using firearm’ and ‘break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.’

Police says the victim and the accused are known to one another. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.

JULY 31

3:16 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Fountain Street in Breslau. No injuries were reported, and no charges were laid.

AUGUST 1

6:11 PM | Emergency services responded to the area of Nafziger Road and Gerber Road in Wellesley for reports of a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

AUGUST 3

6:19 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Chilligo Road near Breslau following a report of a single-vehicle collision. The driver was taken to an out of region hospital with minor injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

9:34 AM | Police responded to the area of Waterloo Street and Forrest Avenue East in New Hamburg for reports of a collision involving motorcycle. There were no reports of any physical injuries. One driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

