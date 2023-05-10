Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Mother-Daughter tea time in Maryhill

Diane Strickler

Posted on May 10, 23

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm at the 1st Annual Mother / Daughter Tea Party hosted by the Ariss & Maryhill Lions Club.  This was held on Sunday, May 6th at 2 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.   Beautiful spring flowers adorned tables and in the corner of the room was a special area where moms & daughters could have their picture taken.

Taking a break before the party are Mildred Reynolds, Erin Parsons, Pat Kurtz and Tanya Weber.

The ladies were served - British cream tea - finger sandwiches, scones, preserves, clotted cream, squares, sweets, tea, and coffee. A big shout out to Fergies Fine Foods in Fergus for providing the catering. Their delicious food and excellent service made our event a huge success!

The Nederend family and friends enjoying the tea
Diane Strickler is a community contributor to the Observer with a focus on covering the Maryhill community.

