Mother-Daughter tea time in Maryhill

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm at the 1st Annual Mother / Daughter Tea Party hosted by the Ariss & Maryhill Lions Club. This was held on Sunday, May 6th at 2 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Beautiful spring flowers adorned tables and in the corner of the room was a special area where moms & daughters could have their picture taken.

Taking a break before the party are Mildred Reynolds, Erin Parsons, Pat Kurtz and Tanya Weber.

The ladies were served - British cream tea - finger sandwiches, scones, preserves, clotted cream, squares, sweets, tea, and coffee. A big shout out to Fergies Fine Foods in Fergus for providing the catering. Their delicious food and excellent service made our event a huge success!

The Nederend family and friends enjoying the tea

