Hot Off the Press
Family with long connection to Catholic cemetery says cross needs repairs
Shantz, Daniel M.
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Lefcourtland: June 27, 2024
Spending up 6% as WRDSB approves budget for next year
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Your Mental Wellbeing
Occupational therapy for ADHD: making the everyday possible
Observer Staff
Last updated on Jun 27, 24
Posted on Jun 27, 24
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/occupational-therapy-for-adhd-making-the-everyday-possible/
Post In:
Your Mental Wellbeing
Wellness
Steve Kannon
Two national celebrations, to very different paths ... at least to date
Steve Kannon
Jun 27, 24
Opposition grows to region’s secretive land grab
Steve Kannon
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Gwynne Dyer
Far right shares talking points on Ukrainian invasion
Gwynne Dyer
Jun 27, 24
A second chance for South Africa?
Gwynne Dyer
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Owen Roberts
Adapt farm programs and policies to climate change, says economist
Owen Roberts
Jun 27, 24
Starbucks is pumped about Canadian dairy
Owen Roberts
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
Steve Galea
Reaching out a fishing essential
Steve Galea
Jun 27, 24
It’s all about the bass
Steve Galea
Jun 20, 24
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA