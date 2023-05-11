Ottawa late to the party in pushing back against Chinese interference

From interference in the democratic process to the theft of intellectual property, there are a host of reasons for Canada – and the West – to curtail relations with China.

China’s human rights abuses, its aggressive militarism and interventionist policies make sanctions not only reasonable, but necessary. While the time to firewall China would have been decades ago before the Walmartization of offshore production began in earnest, it’s not too late to give the country the pariah treatment.

The reason little has been done to date are all financial: the people who profit from doing business with China have no interest in rocking the boat.

That’s unlikely to change dramatically, but there are cracks in the resistance. Even the Trudeau government, happy to ignore political interference and the buying up of Canadian resources and properties by people and companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party, is having to act.

The likes of banning Huawei from the rolling out of 5G infrastructure and refusing to allow any more Chinese acquisitions of Canadian critical minerals companies were uncharacteristic for Ottawa. Those kinds of security concerns were the impetus of last week’s decision by the University of Waterloo to sever ties with Huawei, a trend to be encouraged.

Of even more pressing concern is ever-growing evidence of China’s attempts to influence Canadian elections and politics directly, which compound propaganda and cyber-attack strategies.

Again, Trudeau was slow to act, eventually appointing a special rapporteur on foreign interference following reports of Chinese intervention in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The most recent controversy involves threats against Wellington-Halton Hills MP Michael Chong. While Ottawa did expel a Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei for interfering in this country’s politics, the government is under fire for the two-year delay in taking action.

The Conservative MP and his family were apparently targeted by the Chinese government in the wake of his work on a parliamentary motion that declared Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs to constitute genocide.

The Canadian government took two years not only to act, but to inform Chong of the threat. Chong was understandably miffed.

“It’s clear in recent years, the government of Canada hasn’t stepped up to protect Canadians and to protect democratic institutions against foreign interference threat activities,” Chong told reporters, noting we should not be treating China with kid gloves.

“Nothing is more important in the current context than defending our values.

“It’s clear the authoritarian model of governance is gaining traction around the world and it is a direct attack on the fundamental principles of freedom, human rights, democracy and the rule of law that all democracies are based on.”

Not surprisingly, China responded to Canada’s move with vague threats as it always does. In a tit-for-tat reaction, it expelled Canadian Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, a Shanghai-based diplomat.

Also not surprising, the Chinese government called the move justified, while at the same time decrying as unjust Canada’s expulsion of its agent. More threats and misinformation were included. More will follow.

It’s a mark of just how seriously the public is taking Chinese interference, and its other acts of malfeasance, that even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is talking a better game.

“We will take whatever action is necessary to continue to protect our democracy and show that we’re standing up for our values and our principles,” Trudeau told reporters on Parliament Hill. “We understand there is retaliation. But we will not be intimidated.”

That’s the right attitude.

China is attempting to inflict itself in underhanded ways, not just in the West but globally. It’s also attempting to use its financial influence to woo other countries, especially those less enamoured with the West.

(On an individual level, we can use our wallets to make choices about the source of the goods we purchase, with an eye on reducing the economic impact of Chinese influence.)

The US is already taking an increasingly hard line with Beijing. That’s seen in the likes of the Biden administration’s policy of keeping higher-end technology out of Chinese hands, and with tighter controls on rare, vital minerals and supplies of that ilk. (Not only an economic boon to buy-American policies, but with national security in mind.)

Canada, too, has much room for improvement. Blocking access to resources is an absolute must. Ownership exclusions, restriction of access and removal from sensitive posts, in academia and beyond, are all musts if the threat is to be reduced.

While the war in Ukraine is top of mind – and Ukraine’s victory is paramount – Russia is not a global player as it was in the past, when it was the darling of military strategists intent on having a bogeyman to ensure the cash kept flowing. China is the growing threat. We’ve seen military posturing, espionage and intellectual property theft increase, along with growing concerns about cyber threats. Recent trade wars and the practices that led to the development and spread of COVID-19 had put the authoritarian country under a microscope.

Polls show Canadians want to see more action from Ottawa when it comes to addressing China’s abuses.

Ottawa has long been criticized for its handling of relations with China, particularly over refusal to block Chinese investment in Canadian companies, a particular problem for communist state-owned enterprises. Nor has the government done enough to block spying, corporate espionage and theft of intellectual property such as research – blocking foreign ownership, disbanding the likes of Confucius Institutes and expelling suspicious persons are all measures being recommended by those looking to counter the threats posed by China.

Current foreign investment rules, for instance, fail to properly protect intellectual property and new technology, experts warn. Foreign governments, China principal among them, have access to research and intellectual property, often through working with Canadian universities. Security agencies have warned against such partnerships, among a host of concerns about China.

It’s long past time for Ottawa to play hardball.

