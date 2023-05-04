Police ask drivers to be aware as motorcycles return to the road

Last year marked a particularly tragic riding season and the highest number of motorcyclist deaths since 2017, with 44 riders losing their lives in collisions, the Ontario Provincial Police report in calling for greater vigilance.

Failing to yield right of way, excessive speed and inattentive driving are among the leading contributing factors in OPP-investigated motorcyclist fatalities over the past 10 years. The data speaks to poor and careless behaviours on the part of riders and other drivers, with motorcyclists at fault in 61 per cent of the fatalities, and drivers of other vehicles at fault in 39 per cent of the deaths, police said in a release.

With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway in May, the OPP is reminding motorcyclists and other motorists to be responsible, defensive, attentive, and alcohol/drug-free drivers throughout the riding season. Motorcyclists are reminded to wear bright, protective equipment and clothing to increase their visibility to other motorists. Every driver doing their part will help ensure Ontario citizens and visitors have the safe, enjoyable summer that awaits them!

Police note that even the smallest momentary lapse in a motor vehicle driver’s awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist.

Riders between 45-64 years of age account for 51 per cent of the motorcyclist fatalities in the past 10 years.

Over the past 10 years, 38 per cent of OPP-investigated motorcyclist fatalities have occurredon provincial highways.

APRIL 26

4:40 PM | Wellington County OPP charged a 24-year-old Elmira resident following an intimate-partner investigation. Earlier in the month, on April 10, police had responded to a disturbance at a business in Arthur involving someone who was failing to comply with a court order. The suspect was subsequently charged with ‘Failure to Comply with Release Order,’ and was held for bail.

9:30 PM | The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a transport truck that occurred in Breslau. Emergency services responded to the area of Fountain Street North and Otter Court where a pedestrian, a 53-year-old Richmond Hill woman, was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, the female was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained by the collision. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

APRIL 27

8:25 PM | Two men were charged following an assault April 23 at a private residential community on Highway 7, west of Guelph. It was reported that two known individuals had assaulted a resident and that the injuries were severe. A 60-year-old resident was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘aggravated assault,’ ‘assault’ and ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ A 35-year-old Guelph-Eramosa man was charged with ‘aggravated assault’ and ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ Both were held for bail. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

APRIL 28

3:47 PM | Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Woolwich Township. A driver travelling on Chilligo Road lost control of their vehicle when turning right onto Woolwich Guelph Townline. The vehicle left the wet roadway and rolled into the ditch. The driver sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the collision.

4:30 PM | Wellington County OPP charged an individual after an officer on patrol was alerted to a stolen vehicle by the automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system that is now in all Wellington County OPP cruisers. An officer with the Wellington County OPP was patrolling Wellington Road 6 when the ALPR system alerted them to a stolen passenger vehicle. Officers were able to stop the passenger vehicle which had been reported as stolen to the Dufferin OPP. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old of Southgate Township resident was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on June 20.

APRIL 29

6:59 AM | A 19-year-old St. Clements resident was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed’ following a traffic stop by Perth County OPP. An officer stopped a vehicle on Wellington Road 86 in North Perth after it was found to be travelling 145 km/h in an 80 km/h limit zone. A 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on June 27 to answer to the charge.

9:25 AM | Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Woolwich Township. A driver travelling north on Shantz Station Road near Cober Road steered away from a group of ducks on the road and lost control of their vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. No injuries were reported.

10:28 PM | Police received a report of a break-in at a residence in Elmira. While a homeowner was present, an unknown male entered a home on Cardinal Street. The homeowner spoke with the male, asked him to leave, and directed him out of the home. Nothing was stolen and there were no physical injuries as a result of this incident. Police conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the male.

MAY 1

9:25 AM | Police received a report of damage to a vehicle in Elmira. Sometime between April 29 and April 30, an unknown person smashed the rear passenger-side window of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Mockingbird Drive and stole property from the vehicle. The unknown person left the area on a bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

