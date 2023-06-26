Police Investigating Robbery at Waterloo Pharmacy

Monday June 25, 2023 Case # 1854

OFFENCE: Robbery

DATE: June 20, 2023

LOCATION: University Avenue East, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario - Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Waterloo pharmacy.

On June 20, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of University Avenue East.

Two unknown males entered the business with a firearm, demanded merchandise and fled the area.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

