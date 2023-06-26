Hot Off the Press
Police Investigating Robbery at Waterloo Pharmacy
Crime Stoppers

Observer Staff

Monday June 25, 2023 Case # 1854
OFFENCE: Robbery
DATE: June 20, 2023
LOCATION: University Avenue East, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario - Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Waterloo pharmacy.

On June 20, 2023, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of University Avenue East.

Two unknown males entered the business with a firearm, demanded merchandise and fled the area.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
- or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

