Monday July 3, 2023 Case # 1855

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: June 26, 2023

LOCATION: Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road, Cambridge, ON

Police Investigating Robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Region, Ontario – WRPS' General Investigations Unit is seeking the public's assistance in an ongoing robbery investigation.

On June 26, 2023, around 2:20 p.m., an elderly male was approached by two unknown suspects in a parking lot located at Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

The victim was blindfolded and driven to a bank on Holiday Inn Drive and forced to take money from an automated teller machine. The suspects then took the victim's money and left the area in a black SUV. The victim was left in the parking lot.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak with the individual pictured below in connection to this incident.

🚨 Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

- or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com



CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL



; ;