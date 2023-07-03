Hot Off the Press
Police Investigating Robbery in Cambridge
Crime Stoppers

Observer Staff

Monday July 3, 2023 Case # 1855

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: June 26, 2023

LOCATION: Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road, Cambridge, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – WRPS' General Investigations Unit is seeking the public's assistance in an ongoing robbery investigation.

On June 26, 2023, around 2:20 p.m., an elderly male was approached by two unknown suspects in a parking lot located at Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

The victim was blindfolded and driven to a bank on Holiday Inn Drive and forced to take money from an automated teller machine. The suspects then took the victim's money and left the area in a black SUV. The victim was left in the parking lot.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak with the individual pictured below in connection to this incident.

🚨

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
- or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

