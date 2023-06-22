Police issue tips about towing following a collision

Ontario Provincial Police have issued tips and cautions related to towing following a collision.

“As you start to traverse these very emotion realities, even with the most marginal collision usual ends with one final requirement, to remove your vehicle from the collision scene. Most drivers are rarely required to utilize a tow service and, in even less circumstances, while dealing with the aftermath and stress of a collision. Police wants drivers to know their rights so that they might feel a little less anxious after a collision,” the OPP said in a release.

Your rights:

You have the right to decide who can tow your vehicle and to what location (unless otherwise directed by police).

Call your insurance company for direction on tow companies, repairs and car rentals.

The towing company must provide you with an itemized invoice before receiving payment.

You are entitled to a receipt for tow services rendered.

You have the right to pay by credit card if you choose.

Decline offers to store your vehicle in a tow compound unless directed by your insurer. Many tow compounds charge a storage fee.

Never sign a blank contract or take referrals from tow companies. Tow companies only tow.

If you do not know how to contact a tow service, immediately call the toll-free number on your “pink slip” to obtain assistance and instructions from your insurance company. It is illegal for a tow truck operator to approach a motorist at the scene unless requested by the police or the driver. Some tow operators have fraudulently claimed that the police have sent them and have convinced unsuspecting motorists that their otherwise drivable cars must be towed.

Call the police if:

Someone is injured.

You think any other driver may be guilty of a Criminal Code offence, such as impaired driving.

You suspect you’re the victim of a staged collision.

There is damage over $2000.

There is damage to public and private property.

The other driver fails to remain at the scene.

If it’s safe, move your car to the side of the road. If you can’t drive your car, turn on your hazard lights or use cones, warning triangles or flares.

When involved in a collision, determining fault is not your priority – your safety is. Do not sign any documents regarding fault or commit to pay for the damages. Call your insurance representative for more information. Depending on the jurisdiction where your collision occurred, you may have to take your vehicle to a Collision Reporting Centre.

Details to record:

Location of collision

Date/time

Other vehicle(s)

Name of other driver(s)

License plate # of other vehicle(s)

Contact information of other driver(s) or witnesses (phone #/email)

Driver’s license # of other driver(s)

Name of insurance company of other driver(s)

Insurance policy # of other driver(s)

Police officer(s) at the scene (name/badge)

Taking photos of the scene, damages and driver’s details with your cellphone is a great way to document evidence, police advise. If you are in a situation where safety is at risk, please call 911 immediately. Call 1-888-310-1122 if you feel the situation, is a nonemergency and you’d like to speak to report a situation.

JUNE 13

3:08 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township. A silver Ford proceeded to a stop sign on Wilmot Easthope Road at Oxford Road 5 and stopped. The silver Ford was then struck from behind by a white Ford. There were no physical injuries sustained in the collision.

JUNE 14

10:48 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a two-motor vehicle collision on Line 34 and Perth Road 101 in the Township of Perth East. Police determined that a vehicle failed to stop at the red light and was hit by another vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. As a result, 26-year-old Stratford driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JUNE 15

9:50 AM | An unknown individual stole a bicycle from a bike rack on Arthur Street South in Elmira. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

4:56 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in which a blue Toyota Corolla travelling north Queen Street in New Dundee stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Queen Street and Bridge Street and continued north. A grey Hyundai Tucson travelling west on Bridge Street towards Queen Street failed to stop for a stop sign and struck the Toyota. and on proceeded to a stop sign on Wilmot Easthope Road at Oxford Road 5 and stopped. There were no physical injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the Hyundai, a 38-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with ‘disobey stop sign.’ Act.

9:50 PM | Perth County OPP received reports of a mischief to a Pride flag at a Line 61, Perth East address. Two unknown suspects attended the address and removed a Pride flag from the flag pole and damaged it. Members of the Perth County OPP are continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

JUNE 18

2:16 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Foundry Street and Gingerich Road in Baden for a report of a motor vehicle collision. The driver of one vehicle rear ended the driver of another vehicle travelling in front of it. As a result of the investigation, one of the drivers was charged with ‘careless driving.’ There were no physical injuries report.

1:05 PM | Perth County OPP responded to an occurrence that took place on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East, where it was a reported that a passenger in a vehicle assaulted the driver and damaged the windshield. As a result, a 29-year-old West Perth man was arrested and charged with ‘mischief under $5,000, ‘assault,’ and ‘having liquor in open container in unauthorized place.’ The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on July 17 to answer to the charges.

