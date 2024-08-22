Police issue warning in wake of increase motorcyclist fatalities

A sharp increase in motorcyclist fatalities in recent weeks has police urging motorcyclists and motorists to be alert, cautions and avoid all manner of risky driving when sharing the road.

Thirty-six motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, compared to 23 fatalities at this time last year. In more than half of the deaths, the driver action(s) that led to the collision were on the part of the motorcyclist.

Twelve of the year's fatalities occurred in July, with five more motorcyclist deaths occurring during the first week of August. Excessive speed, loss of control and improper passing are among the driver actions behind the crashes.

Safe, attentive driving on the part of all motorists is all it takes to prevent the senseless loss of life on roadways, police said. Motorcyclists must also do their part to stay safe on our roadways by complying with all traffic laws, which go a long way toward keeping riders and their passengers safe.

AUGUST 7

3:59 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage to a vehicle in a parking lot at a Benjamin Road hotel near St. Jacobs. Just after 3:50 a.m., unknown suspects in a black Audi sedan with unknown plate entered the parking lot of a hotel. Hotel staff contacted police to report a suspicious vehicle in the lot. One occupant exited the Audi and smashed the rear window of a Chevrolet Tahoe. Police arrived as the Audi left a neighbouring empty parking lot at a high rate of speed and onto the eastbound expressway towards Waterloo. Police believe the suspects in the Audi were attempting to steal the Tahoe.

7:18 PM | An unknown suspect stole a bicycle while it was left unlocked in a horse shed of a business parking lot on Arthur Street South in Elmira. The stolen bike is described as a NORCO A3 29 grey and white mountain bike. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 9

9:11 AM | Police received a report of a break-in at a business on Woolwich Street South in Breslau. Around 3:30 a.m., an unknown male suspect used a brick to gain entry to the business via a glass door. The suspect stole property and cash and left the business. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

5:18 PM | Police received a report of a male with what appeared to be a handgun in a leg holster walking in the area of Centre Street and Church Street in Elmira. Officers responded to the area and located a male matching the description of the subject. Officers determined that the male had a toy water gun in a holster on his leg and Nerf toy gun on his chest. Police spoke with the male about how the items might be perceived community members and he agreed to transport them in his backpack.

AUGUST 11

3:33 PM | Police received a report of a break-in at a residence on Starlight Avenue in Breslau. Sometime between the afternoon of August 9 and the afternoon of August 10, unknown suspect(s) used a rock to shatter the rear patio door of the home to gain entry. The suspect(s) stole personal property, including footwear, cash, and identity documents. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 13

5:12 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle being broken into at a residence on Sheppard Place in New Hamburg. There are no reports of items stolen or property damage.

AUGUST 14

8:48 AM | Police received a report of a vehicle being broken into at a residence on Burns Street in Wilmot Township. There are no reports of property damage.

4:08 PM |Police responded to a break-and-enter incident at a place of worship in New Dundee. Officers believe the suspect(s) entered by windows. The investigation remains ongoing.

4:25 PM | Police responded to a break-in at a commercial property on Hunsberger Road in Woolwich Township. The suspects forcefully entered an outdoor shed and stole various items. The investigation remains ongoing.

4:44 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle being broken into at a residence on Hincks Street in New Hamburg. There are no reports of property damage.

AUGUST 15

1:19 PM | Sometime around August 6, telecommunications customers reported loss of service in the area of Greenhouse Road near Breslau. Staff attended the area and determined that two green boxes had been broken into and copper wire was stripped from the interior. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

AUGUST 18

3:52 AM | A male attended a business in the area of Henry Street in St. Jacobs and caused damage to property. A security guard observed the male and contacted police. Police attended the scene and located the male driving in the area of King Street North and Henry Street and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested the driver, a 28-year-old male from Moorefield, and charged him with ‘mischief under $5,000.’

AUGUST 19

1:21 PM | Unknown suspects attended the corner of Beitz Road and St. Charles Street East near Maryhill and broke into a telecommunications cabinet, removing 10-15 metres of fibre optic cable. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers

; ; ;